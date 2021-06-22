Transforming a suckler operation into an adventure centre, creche and pet farm

Rosaleen Fairbrother has transformed a regular suckler farm into a thriving adventure centre, pet farm and creche in Errill, Co Laois.

Rosaleen, who married into the farm at just 17, has overcome many challenges through the years, but now Lisduff Adventure Farm is booming.

“I was always very interested in farming so when I married into this farm all those years ago, I threw myself into my new role on the suckler farm and started calving cows and doing the general farm work,” she says.

“My in-laws lived on the farm too, so money was extremely tight. I worked a few part-time jobs as well as working on the farm to stay on top of our finances.”

Rosaleen decided to train and register as a childminder, before starting to care for local children in her new home.

“Things got busy quickly and we ended up selling our original house and building a new farmhouse with a purpose-built facility for a creche,” she says.

Expand Close Business plan: Proprietor Rosaleen Fairbrother (centre) with creche staff, from left, Louise Farrell, Michelle Longhurst, Teresa Ryan and Nicole Moynan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Business plan: Proprietor Rosaleen Fairbrother (centre) with creche staff, from left, Louise Farrell, Michelle Longhurst, Teresa Ryan and Nicole Moynan

At the same time, Rosaleen and her then husband decided to sow two ash plantations on the farm, to add value and diversity to the land.

“I loved the sucklers, but I knew something had to change as the farm just wasn’t viable enough for us all to live off,” she says. “So we turned the sucklers organic.”

Read More

Meanwhile, the farm-based creche was going from strength to strength, and she was able to expand and diversify further.

“In 2012 I applied for planning permission to open a pet farm, duck pond, bogathon, play centre and restaurant,” she says.

“With the expansion of the creche, I realised that there was an opening for an entertainment aspect on the farm too. I wanted to create a space where I could host summer camps and activities and provide food.”

Expand Close Something different: Ducks at Lisduff / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Something different: Ducks at Lisduff

The first year was all about trialling and testing the waters for the new business, after planning was granted.

“We had a cattle shed that we had been using to house the sucklers, so we cleared it all out and put down a foot and a half of sand, to create a space to host summer camps,” Rosaleen says.

“That year we did our first camps and then the following year when we knew we had a market, we set about doing more extensive work.”

Rosaleen extended the front of the shed to include a restaurant area which could seat up to 100 people, and she transformed the back of the shed.

She bought her play centre via auction in England and prepared for a busy second year. But there were some miss-steps along the way.

Expand Close Fun: Catriona O'Connell and Rosaleen in the play centre / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fun: Catriona O'Connell and Rosaleen in the play centre

“Myself and my daughter Megan thought a restaurant area that could seat so many people would be a great idea, but it wasn’t,” she says.

“We quickly noticed that we were never going to fill all the seats and so we downsized.

“Diversifying a farm and creating any new business comes with making a few mistakes, and I’ve made plenty of them, but they’ve always taught me.”

Rosaleen says the structure of the farm lent itself well to her new business.

“The farm, with its natural terrain and mixture of forestry, bog and agricultural land, worked well for creating the bogathon, which is a team-building activity.

“The duck pond required excavation work and the area had to be floored with concrete before being lined with pond plastic. It worked out excellently, and it’s a lifetime structure.”

The sucklers were sold out and replaced with the stock for the petting farm, including pure-bred Texel ewes, a pony, a donkey, pigs, ducks and geese, as well as smaller animals.

Expand Close Petting farm: Rosaleen and her fiance Paul with Tamworth pigs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Petting farm: Rosaleen and her fiance Paul with Tamworth pigs

But there were tough times ahead, and Rosaleen had to fight to keep her farm.

“2015 was a profoundly difficult year for me,” she says. “My marriage broke down and I began the divorce process, all the while trying to stay on top of this relatively new business.

“I found myself back in an extremely tight situation financially, with money just as tight as when I moved here initially.

“During the separation process the farmland was divided between my ex-husband and me, and I got 35 acres. I fought for my share because we had a son who was born to farm — I wanted it for him.”

Read More

She transferred her share of the farmland to her son Christopher, who has now built up his own herd of drystock and specialises in calf-rearing.

Rosaleen keeps her own small drift of pigs, fattening some of them for meat while keeping the remainder for the petting farm.

She has opened two more creches — in Templemore and Rathdowney — and the petting farm and play centre have also been going well.

“We do school tours, individual and group bookings and summer camps,” she says.

Expand Close Attraction: Calves at Lisduff / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Attraction: Calves at Lisduff

“We have a smaller restaurant area now where visitors can have a bite to eat before or after their activities.

“We have scheduled feeding times in the petting farm, so children can learn about taking care of animals and what is required daily.”

Rosaleen and her fiancé Paul are in for a busy year, on the farm and off: they have recently renovated the play centre and are planning for their wedding, while juggling life with their three-year-old daughter Paula.

Expand Close Creative: Rosaleen and her fiance Paul Dwyer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Creative: Rosaleen and her fiance Paul Dwyer

Rosaleen says that although running her own farm businesses can be tough, she wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We work extremely hard, but our lives are very good.”

Q&A: The insurance crisis I faced set the business back by years.

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

We sold our family home and borrowed heavily from the bank to build the first creche on the farm.

The initial spend was over €600,000 and we got a grant from Pobal for €100,000.

When we expanded the creche in 2009 we borrowed from the bank again.

We borrowed as much income from the creche as we could for building the pet farm, and we borrowed €50,000 and got a grant for €150,000.

Read More

How much time was needed to get the business off the ground?

Both businesses, the creche and the petting farm/adventure centre took a long time to get off the ground. I’ve often found that the moment you think you’ve met a turning point and things are looking up, you’ll get a setback. I’ve always been afraid to say things are going well in case I jinx myself.

Expand Close Out and about: Ciara Mackessy, Rosaleen Fairbrother, Shona Kirwan and Miah Dempsey with Holly the pony / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Out and about: Ciara Mackessy, Rosaleen Fairbrother, Shona Kirwan and Miah Dempsey with Holly the pony

Was financing readily available from the banks?

In 2006, it was so easy to get money from the banks. Then, in 2009 when we wanted to borrow more for the expansion, it was next to impossible to get financing from the banks.

Again, when we needed to borrow the €50,000 for the pet farm in 2012, it was extremely difficult, and we probably wouldn’t have gotten the money if we hadn’t had a bank manager who knew us and helped us.

Was there any grant aid available?

We got a grant of €100,000 from Pobal to support the building of the creche and we got a grant of €150,000 from Laois Leader for the creation of the pet farm.

Did you find any support bodies or agencies helpful for advice?

The Department of Agriculture have been fantastic. Joe Scully from the Department has been particularly helpful.

I’d also be lost without Laois County Childcare and a lady called Muriel who has been with me from my first childcare course to where I am today.

My local vet, Ciaran, has been at the end of the phone since I began living on the farm. Then, as the years went on and the businesses progressed, my accountant John Lambe, who is also my dear friend, has been an immense help.

Was insurance required?

Insurance has been one of my greatest worries in this journey, between getting renewal and getting a fair price.

Insurance was at one stage, unaffordable and I ended up having to close the activity side of the business for a year.

This insurance crisis I faced set the business back by years.

In recent years I have joined a group called PALI and managed to get insurance because of their help.

Every element of the business and property requires insurance, and it is one of the biggest costs of running a business in modern society.

I would have extended the business by adding more leisure activities if it were not for the cost of insurance.

Was planning permission required?

Yes, for all aspects of the business — and planning comes with its own costs.

Luckily, there are payment plans for development charges which I used to give me time to pay, as it can be quite costly too.

What has been your main challenge?

Managing money, to be able to pay bills such as insurance.

With this type of farm-based business you must be constantly creative in order to keep people interested.

I have faced many challenges over the years as a farmer, but I have learned from them all. We are a close farming family and all work hard every day to continue to be.

My children Dillon, Megan and Christopher have grown up to appreciate the work farmers do and my youngest, Paula will be exact the same.

www.lisdufffarm.ie