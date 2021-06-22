Farming

Farming

Transforming a suckler operation into an adventure centre, creche and pet farm

Rosaleen Fairbrother ‘made plenty of mistakes’ and endured some very tough times as she diversified her Laois holding, but now her businesses are thriving

Leading the way: Shona Kirwan, an after-school student, with Holly at Lisduff Adventure Farm, Errill, Co Laois. Photos: Alf Harvey. Expand
Business plan: Proprietor Rosaleen Fairbrother (centre) with creche staff, from left, Louise Farrell, Michelle Longhurst, Teresa Ryan and Nicole Moynan Expand
Creative: Rosaleen and her fiance Paul Dwyer Expand
Petting farm: Rosaleen and her fiance Paul with Tamworth pigs Expand
Attraction: Calves at Lisduff Expand
Something different: Ducks at Lisduff Expand
Fun: Catriona O'Connell and Rosaleen in the play centre Expand
Out and about: Ciara Mackessy, Rosaleen Fairbrother, Shona Kirwan and Miah Dempsey with Holly the pony Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Rosaleen Fairbrother has transformed a regular suckler farm into a thriving adventure centre, pet farm and creche in Errill, Co Laois.

Rosaleen, who married into the farm at just 17, has overcome many challenges through the years, but now Lisduff Adventure Farm is booming.

“I was always very interested in farming so when I married into this farm all those years ago, I threw myself into my new role on the suckler farm and started calving cows and doing the general farm work,” she says.

Privacy