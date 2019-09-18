Trade 'on fire' at dispersal sale of leading Charolais herd

The top price of €9,800 was paid for a six-year-old in-calf cow, while a six-month-old heifer calf sold for €3,700.

The trade was described as being “on fire”, with fierce competition for the 122 lots on offer.

The Ballyboughal, Co Dublin-based Skidoo herd was established more than half a century ago by Omer van Landeghem before being sold on in the mid-1990s.

The entire herd came under the auctioneer’s hammer for Donal Callery, of Cookstown, Kells, Co Meath, who had bred the stock to rank among the best in the country.

The leading price of €9,800 was paid for Skidoo 96 Highlight 2 ET, a November 2012 cow born by the well-known sire Major and the dam Ashleigh Cherub (ET).

More than 82pc of the cow and calf lots sold to an average just shy of €4,000.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society purchased a heifer for €2,300 which will be raffled for charity at the Ploughing.

Indo Farming