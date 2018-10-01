Trade deals must not come at cost of the environment, says Gove
The Environment Secretary gave short shrift to Boris Johnson’s call for a’super-Canada’ Brexit deal, declaring: ‘I want a super-Britain deal’.
Britain’s environmental and food quality standards and animal welfare protections must not be diminished in order to secure new trade deals after Brexit, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has warned.
Relaxation of regulations is widely seen as the key to striking a deal with the US, whose commerce secretary Wilbur Ross has warned that maintaining European standards which ban chlorine-washed chicken or GM crops would be a “landmine” to any trans-Atlantic agreement.
Mr Gove also rebuffed former foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s call for a “super-Canada” free trade agreement with the EU, which would leave Britain free to develop its own system of standards and regulations.
Restating his support for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers plan for post-Brexit relations with the EU, Mr Gove told an event on the fringe of the Conservative conference in Birmingham: “I’m in favour of a super-Britain deal.
“The Prime Minister has put forward a plan which I support which would both have frictionless trade with the EU and no requirement for a border either in the Irish Sea or between Northern Ireland and the Republic.
“The Prime Minister has been clear we would not lower social or environmental protections. I think, rightly, that’s where the public are.”
