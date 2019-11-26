Tractor protest to hit Dublin streets today

File photo
File photo

Up to 1,000 farmers are expected to descend on Dublin today in their tractors to protest about the demise of agriculture.

The protest, which is being organised by a group of independent farmers, will see farmers drive their tractors into Dublin centre. The march and tractorcade will travel along a designated route planned in conjunction with Dublin Garda and traffic management.

At Leinster House a number of independent TDs and political parties are expected to carry a submission into the Dáil on behalf of farmers.

A spokesperson for the group said its mission is to highlight the plight of rural Ireland and to stress how the demise of agriculture directly and adversely affects communities throughout Ireland.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"The annihilation of the family farm sends destructive tremors through all other agricultural businesses and sectors which rural villages and towns are based upon.

"We need guarantees now that sustain family farming and the economic existence of people outside of Dublin. We are holding this protest so the Government can acknowledge the crisis that is facing so many of its citizens."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Poor conditions and low pay to blame for meat factories' labour shortages - Siptu
Protest: The march, led by the Beef Plan Movement, at Leinster House

Margaret Donnelly: 'The IFA's future is on the line as the grassroots head...
File photo

Blackleg surge on southern farms blamed on weather
File photo

Pressure piles on farmers over waste tyres
Candidates for IFA president L-R John Coughlan, Angus Woods and Tim Cullinan

IFA election too close to call as three contenders 'neck and neck'
Products made by Dean Foods, which recently entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Samantha McCaughren: 'Chill on the dairy shelves as nut drinks crack...
A pig pictured on a farm in Liaoning province. REUTERS/Ryan Woo/File Photo

Lifestyle farming: the hottest new hobby for the modern-day wolves of Wall...


Top Stories

Voting in the election started last night with the association’s 72,000 farmer members encouraged to vote over the coming weeks at over 900 local branch meetings nationwide.

Bookie suspends betting in IFA race after flurry of activity on one...
Isolated: Michael Hehir at home in Kilmihil. Photo: John Kelly

‘I’m very lonely and living in fear, but I have got used to it’ - one bachelor...
Controversy: Transport Minister Shane Ross faces opposition to his plans. Photo: Sportsfile

Cabinet prepares for 'all-out war' as rural ministers plot to derail Shane Ross'...
Railstown

Prime Premier land guiding €20,000/ac
Stock picture

Country braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain from Atlantic storm
A plaque was presented to Glanbia CountryLife Dungarvan branch manager Lisa Curran to mark 100 years of the Dungarvan Co-operative Society which was set up by farmers a century ago to improve the lives of all in their communities.

Jim O'Brien: How a pioneering Déise co-op rode out the most turbulent times to...
'Some of us think the bringing of fast rural broadband to more than half-a-million homes is up there with the advent of rural electrification' (stock photo)

Billy Keane: 'Rural broadband spells land-grab disaster if those predatory doxies...