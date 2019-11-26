Tractor protest to hit Dublin streets today
Up to 1,000 farmers are expected to descend on Dublin today in their tractors to protest about the demise of agriculture.
The protest, which is being organised by a group of independent farmers, will see farmers drive their tractors into Dublin centre. The march and tractorcade will travel along a designated route planned in conjunction with Dublin Garda and traffic management.
At Leinster House a number of independent TDs and political parties are expected to carry a submission into the Dáil on behalf of farmers.
A spokesperson for the group said its mission is to highlight the plight of rural Ireland and to stress how the demise of agriculture directly and adversely affects communities throughout Ireland.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
"The annihilation of the family farm sends destructive tremors through all other agricultural businesses and sectors which rural villages and towns are based upon.
"We need guarantees now that sustain family farming and the economic existence of people outside of Dublin. We are holding this protest so the Government can acknowledge the crisis that is facing so many of its citizens."
Indo Farming
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland