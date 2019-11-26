Tractor protest to hit Dublin streets today

The protest, which is being organised by a group of independent farmers, will see farmers drive their tractors into Dublin centre. The march and tractorcade will travel along a designated route planned in conjunction with Dublin Garda and traffic management.

At Leinster House a number of independent TDs and political parties are expected to carry a submission into the Dáil on behalf of farmers.

A spokesperson for the group said its mission is to highlight the plight of rural Ireland and to stress how the demise of agriculture directly and adversely affects communities throughout Ireland.