Tractor drivers saved from no-deal Brexit paperwork

He said the UK government has confirmed that, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Green Cards will not be necessary for Irish motorists entering the UK.

Valid Irish insurance discs will be accepted as proof of insurance cover.

However, he said a number of small exceptions apply.

"In relation to Irish-registered motorcycles or agricultural tractor vehicles, some of these vehicles display insurance discs and some do not," he said.

"In these cases, no additional documentation is required if the vehicle displays a valid Irish insurance disc.

"However, if the vehicle does not display a valid Irish insurance disc, it is recommended that a motor insurance certificate or a Green Card is carried in the vehicle."

Any policy-holder with an Irish-registered vehicle who requests a Green Card from their insurance provider will be issued with one.

Meanwhile, the National Driver Licensing Service (NDLS) has issued a final reminder to anyone resident in Ireland with a UK/NI driving licence to submit their applications to exchange it now as time is running out.

As it can take up to 10 days to process a UK/NI licence exchange, and there may be further delays caused by a last-minute increase in applications, the NDLS cannot guarantee that any person applying in the second half of October will receive their Irish licence before Brexit day.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is warning that motorists who wait to submit an exchange application closer to the October deadline risk not having their licence exchanged in time.

Indo Farming