Tougher rules on infant formula advertising to protect breastfeeding

The advertising and marketing of infant formula products will now be subject to stricter rules, in the interest of promoting and protecting breastfeeding.

A new EU food law came into effect on February 22 which further restricts advertising and marketing of infant formula (products suitable for infants age 0-12 months).

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Dairy Industry Ireland have developed a document to provide guidance with the law governing commercial communications in relation to infant formula products.

The restrictions involve discontinuing the use of most nutrition and health claims on or about infant formula. Product labels will have to be clearer.

For example, infant formula composition cannot be linked to breast milk, immune or gut health benefits (in either the presentation, labelling or advertising).

The new rules also extend restrictions on the use of claims and pictures of infants in the advertising and marketing that aim to help manage feeding problems like reflux.

Infant formula remains a critical element of the Irish dairy industry despite a tough 2019 which saw a decrease of 10.2pc in the value of exports to €929m, according to Bord Bia.

China accounts for 36pc of total exports.

Indo Farming