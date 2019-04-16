Tough trade for Hereford bulls

Hereford bulls met with a tough trade before a small attendance of customers at the Irish Hereford Society Show and Sale of Bulls at Nenagh Mart on Saturday.
Nevertheless, the results shaped up well, with the top price of €3,000 on par with the leading price at the sale in 2018, while the sale recorded an average price of €2,353 and a clearance of 48pc.
Some quality bulls failed to reach their breeders' reserve and did not find new homes. Among them were the overall champion and reserve champion of the show, and a number of the prize-winners from the earlier show.
While auctioneer Hugh Mulvihill found it hard going to get the bidding above €2,500 during the first half of the sale, the first prize-winner in his class, Ballinveney United 2, a lovely quality bull, did break the mould. After spirited bidding, the hammer dropped at €3,000, and he became the day's price leader.
The November 2017-born, five-star Terminal and four-star Replacement index bull came from the well-established herd of Rory Farrell at Ballinveney, Toomevara, only a few miles from the sale venue, and was a herd mate of the champion of the show.
Price topper
It is the second time in three years that the north Tipperary herd has bred the price topper at the sale, having done so with the Reserve Champion in 2017.
Ballinveney United 2 was bred out of the herd dam Ballinveney Primrose and by the home-bred sire Ballinveney Nigel, carrying Yarram Star General genes in his pedigree.
Second highest price was €2,650 for the July 2017-born, Corran Hill Email, bred and exhibited by Ivor and Colin Anderson of Corran, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, the blue rosette winner in his class with the herd also getting the third highest price for Corran Hill Empire who sold for €2,550.
New homes were found for four bulls at €2,500. They were Ardmulchan Native exhibited by Philip Smyth of Ardmulchan, Navan, Co Meath; Rathkenty Quercus from the herd of Richard and John Lalor, Rathkenty, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary; and Kye George and Kye Harry both from Padraig McGrath's herd at Cloonshannagh, Elphin, Co Roscommon.
Toomevara Hereford breeder Rory Farrell is no stranger to success in the show ring for animals from his Ballinveney Herd, but rarely have his odds been better in a championship bid than at the Irish Hereford Society Show and Sale at Nenagh on Saturday.
Red rosettes for Ballinveney Herd-bred bulls in both the third and fourth classes shortened the odds for another championship success with half the lineout for the top award in his favour.
Show judge William Jones from Creagh, Keenagh, Co Longford didn't hesitate in tapping forward the October 2017-born Ballinveney Utube for the sash, having admired the three-star bull in the earlier classes where he awarded him the red rosette. Utube is bred from Ballinveney Pier and by Steil Gerard, a Churchill Storm gene sire. The other contender from the herd was Ballinveney United which went on to become the sale price topper at €3,000.
The three bulls entered from the herd of Sam and Nigel Heatrick, who showed the champion in 2018, each received rosettes in their respective classes, but the red rosettes to qualify for the lineout for the championship didn't come their way on this occasion.
Other breeders to receive more than one award in the classes included T and A Fitzgerald from Glebe House, Mt Temple, Moate, Co Westmeath, and Ivor and Colin Anderson from Corran, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.
Bulls born on or between April 9, 2017 and July 31, 2017
1. Philip Smyth, Ardmulchan, Navan, Co Meath
2. Ivor and Colin Anderson, Corran, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan
3. Niall Daly and Lisa Holloway, Rossa, Moate, Co Westmeath
4. Richard and John Lalor, Rathkenty, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
Bulls born on or between August 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017
1. Coman Neary, Clooncullane, Strokestown, Co Roscommon
2. S and N Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan
3. Patrick Rohan, Curraghbehy, Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny.
4. Ivor and Colin Anderson, Corran, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan
Bulls born on or between October 1, 2017 and October 31, 2017
1. Rory Farrell, Ballinveney, Toomevara, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
2. S and N Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan
3. T and A Fitzgerald, Glebe House, Mt Temple, Moate, Co Westmeath.
4. T and A Fitzgerald, Glebe House, Mt Temple, Moate, Co Westmeath
Bulls born on or between November 1, 2017 and April 9, 2018
1. Rory Farrell, Ballinveney Toomevara, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
2. Padraig McGrath, Cloonshannagh, Elphin, Co Roscommon
3. S and N Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan
4. John and Mary Johnston, Annameadle, Toomevara, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.