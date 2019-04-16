Tough trade for Hereford bulls

Hereford bulls met with a tough trade before a small attendance of customers at the Irish Hereford Society Show and Sale of Bulls at Nenagh Mart on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the results shaped up well, with the top price of €3,000 on par with the leading price at the sale in 2018, while the sale recorded an average price of €2,353 and a clearance of 48pc.

Some quality bulls failed to reach their breeders' reserve and did not find new homes. Among them were the overall champion and reserve champion of the show, and a number of the prize-winners from the earlier show.

While auctioneer Hugh Mulvihill found it hard going to get the bidding above €2,500 during the first half of the sale, the first prize-winner in his class, Ballinveney United 2, a lovely quality bull, did break the mould. After spirited bidding, the hammer dropped at €3,000, and he became the day's price leader.

Coman Neary of Clooncullane, Strokestown, Co Roscommon with his first prizewinner, Clooncullane Captain.

The November 2017-born, five-star Terminal and four-star Replacement index bull came from the well-established herd of Rory Farrell at Ballinveney, Toomevara, only a few miles from the sale venue, and was a herd mate of the champion of the show.

Price topper

It is the second time in three years that the north Tipperary herd has bred the price topper at the sale, having done so with the Reserve Champion in 2017.

Ballinveney United 2 was bred out of the herd dam Ballinveney Primrose and by the home-bred sire Ballinveney Nigel, carrying Yarram Star General genes in his pedigree.