Tipp agri companies announce tie-up

Fabien Peyaud, CEO Herdwatch (left) with Dr. Ger Ryan, Dovea Genetics general manager in the grounds of Dovea Genetics, Dovea, Co. Tipperary.
Dovea Genetics and Herdwatch have announced a strategic partnership which will see the two Tipperary-based outfits working more closely together.

The Herdwatch farm management software will be adopted by potentially thousands of Dovea Genetics customers.

"The Herdwatch solution has a full breeding life cycle module, integrated with ICBF, where farmers can track and manage serves, scans and get automatic reminders on due dates throughout their season," explained Dovea general manager Ger Ryan.

"We share a common ethos and are both passionate about supporting our customers in making the best decisions for their farm business."

Herdwatch, which is part of FRS Network based in Roscrea, has helped farmers streamline the recording of herd breeding through an easy-to-use app.

The technology is used by 11,000 farmers across Ireland and Britain, and the firm is set to deliver even more innovation as it launches a new version of its software this week - 'Herdwatch NG' (Next Generation), is "leaner, meaner and faster than ever", according to CEO Fabien Peyaud.

"We are very excited about our Next Generation app which has taken 18 months of research and development. Based on farmers' feedback, we're confident our members will love it."

The new app is being launched at the Winter Fair in Belfast by former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best, who uses Herdwatch on his Co Down suckler farm.

