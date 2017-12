"They started shouting, 'We want the money, we want the money, we'll kill you, we'll kill you'. "They then pegged him to the floor.

Gardai search the road outside Joseph Waters' home

"Two of them went into another room, searching and pulling the place apart.

"The other lad held Joe in the kitchen, took out a knife, and held it to his throat," said Mr Gorman.

"Each of them also had sticks about an inch-and-a-half thick, and three foot long. "They belted him with their weapons, and pulled him around the yard to try and loosen him up.

"Thankfully, Joe wasn't cut when they put the knife to his throat. "He has a mark on the side of his head, but he had a scan in hospital, and thanks be to God is ok.

"They think his shoulder was dislocated, and he may have broken a bone. "I don't think they got anything in the end." When the attackers fled, Mr Waters stayed in the house for about half an hour because he was afraid he'd be attacked again if the men were still outside.

"He eventually rummaged his way to my son's house across the road," said Mr Gorman. "His eyesight is very bad, and usually my son has a light on, but he didn't have it on at the time. "Joe was afraid he'd trip over children's toys because his eyesight is so poor. "He can't remember how long the ordeal lasted."

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Gorman described his elderly neighbour as a "decent and helpful man". "He's been a lifelong friend and is an absolute gentleman. He never hurt anyone. "It's not going to be easy for him to get over this, living on his own in his little house.

"But he's determined to get on with his life. He's a strong-willed person. "His parents built the house when he was a youngster and he's been living there ever since. "He's sociable and visits me every Tuesday night. I'd always make sure he got home ok because of his sight issues.

"He's a man of simple tastes." His three attackers are described as 5ft 6in in height, in their 20s, and with local accents. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area or travelling on the Tullamore to Clara road, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and noticed anything suspicious.

Irish Independent