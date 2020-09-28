Three flicks switch on 'superfast' 5G network

A man walks past an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G smartphone at a telecom shop in Seoul on April 7, 2020. - Samsung Electronics' operating profits inched up 2.7 percent in the first quarter, the world's biggest manufacturer of smartphones and memory chips estimated April 7. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)...I

Three has switched on its 5G network weeks ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12, which is tipped to have 5G functionality.

The operator has launched across Ireland with 315 sites covering 35pc of the population and plans to increase this to 800 sites by the end of next year.

Higher-end bill customers will get the speed boost free, while prepay customers and lower-end bill customers will be charged €5 extra per month if they want to add 5G.

The 5G network can only be accessed by compatible smartphones. Fewer than 15 models are currently available in the Irish market. Three will sell a number of Samsung and Huawei 5G models, as well as the iPhone 12 when it is launched in October.

Three says its 5G network will support speeds of up to 1,000Mb (1Gb), although the Irish Independent's trial of its 5G network around Dublin on a Samsung 5G phone showed download speeds of between 70Mb and 110Mb.

Three is the last of Ireland's three main mobile network operators to switch 5G on, with Eir and Vodafone having done so a year ago.

Three's delay was partially due to changing 5G infrastructure providers from Huawei to Ericsson at a late stage.

Ericsson now dominates the 5G mobile connectivity infrastructure in Ireland, with 5G rollouts under way in Three, Vodafone and part of Eir.

There has not yet been any 'killer feature' that takes advantage of 5G's faster speeds and lower 'latency'.

Apple believes augmented reality apps, games and services might lean on 5G, while others have pointed to self-driving cars as potential future beneficiaries of 5G instant connections.

Three says 5G will generally "facilitate advances in agriculture, education, healthcare and transport".

It also predicts "enhanced user experience across entertainment, gaming, streaming, AR/VR applications" and says it will "accelerate the rollout of the Internet of Things and the Smart Home".

More specifically, the operator confirmed that it will offer 5G broadband services.

Three's chief technology officer David Hennessy told the Irish Independent the company does not prohibit customers from using their phones as 'personal hotspots'.

He also said Three does not put limits on the amount of data that its 'all you can eat' customers can use.

"With our nationwide 5G footprint now in place and a variety of 5G-enabled devices on the market, we believe now is the right time to launch," said Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three UK and Three Ireland.

"Connectivity is vital to our everyday lives, so we wanted to be the first in the country to offer prepay customers as well as bill pay customers a 5G experience."

Mr Finnegan said Three carries 68pc of Ireland's mobile data.

Three 'virtual' operators (Tesco Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Lycamobile) use Three's Irish network, as does Three's own sub-brand, 48.

"Today we have 315 sites across the country offering 35pc population coverage and in 2021 we expect to increase the number of sites by 500 up to 800 in total," Mr Hennessy added.

