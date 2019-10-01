Three candidates make the IFA presidential cut

Joe Healy: President of the Irish Farmers Association. Picture: Collins
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Three candidates have secured the required nominations to run for IFA president ahead of tomorrow's closing date.

John Coughlan was publicly endorsed by former IFA presidents Donie Cashman and John Bryan, and Cork Marts CEO Sean O'Sullivan at his launch night on his farm in Cork last week.

He declined to name the county chairmen who have backed him, saying it would be up to the individuals to make their nominations public.

IFA national treasurer Tim Cullinan confirmed that he has secured nominations from six counties, but also declined to name the county chairs who had backed him.

IFA livestock chairman Angus Woods also confirmed he has the required backing of five county chairs.

There is no obligation on county chairs to consult their county executive before backing a candidate for the presidency.

Meanwhile, Thomas Cooney last night officially declared his intentions to run for deputy.

The decision by his fellow Cavan man Joe Brady, a member of the same IFA branch, to withdraw from the presidential race opened the door for Cooney, who will challenge Kildare farmer Brian Rushe for the position.

Hustings are expected to start on Monday, October 21 in Limerick/Clare, the first of 17 hustings nationwide where candidates will put their cases to the IFA grassroots.

The last husting is due to take place in Carlow on November 17.

Voting across the IFA's 949 branches takes place during the first fortnight in December. The count will be held on Tuesday, December 17.

