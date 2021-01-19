Farming

Threat of outside bid tips Co-op to move on Kerry’s €800m dairy arm

Deal: Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan Expand

Deal: Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Declan O’Brien and Jon Ihle

The emergence of a potential rival to buy Kerry Group’s primary dairy business out from under farmers is tipping Kerry Co-op’s board in favour of doing the €800m deal themselves, the Irish Independent has learned.

The board of Kerry Co-operative Creameries is now expected to ratify a decision to purchase a 60pc majority share in the dairy business at a meeting on Wednesday.

At a meeting yesterday, the Co-op board decided in principle to move ahead with a deal that values the business at €800m.

