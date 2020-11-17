Thousands of ‘young’ farmers lose eligibility for key payments

Thousands of young farmers will lose out on key financial supports this year due to a controversial rule which curtails the payment of supports for new entrants to farming to a five-year term.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed to the Farming Independent that some 4,000 out of 8,700 applicants received their last Young Farmers Scheme payment in 2019 even though many still qualify as young farmers.

Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy said at a time when the EU Parliament has called for funding of generational renewal support measures to be set at 4pc of the national envelope, the Department will be applying a rule which is likely to reduce the funding to below 2pc of the total Basic Payment Scheme.

“The facts of the matter are that the five-year rule for the transitional period excludes young farmers, even those in their 20s, and is totally at odds with the stated support for generational renewal,” he said.

Mr Duffy added that not only will 4,000 existing farmers potentially lose out on the Young Farmers Top Up Scheme as a result of being established more than five years but the number of new entrants will not be enough to replace those exiting the scheme.

“This will result in the first significant year-on-year reduction in successful applications of young farmers since the scheme began. Approximately 1,000 less applicants will be successful in 2020 than in 2019,” Mr Duffy said.

“In order to address this shortcoming in funding to young farmers, the Department must increase the allocation within Pillar 2, especially for TAMS, and remove the five-year rule for Pillar 2 funding making it available to all young farmers under the age of 40.

"They must also lift the ceiling of €80,000 as they did for the pigs and poultry sectors.”

Meanwhile, Marian Harkin TD has called on Revenue to explain why its cut-off age for young farmer tax reliefs is 35, while the corresponding age limit for EU schemes is 40.

Deputy Harkin said Revenue’s insistence that a young farmer could not be over 35 was inhibiting land mobility and generational renewal.

According to recent figures, only 5pc of farm holders in Ireland were aged 35 or less, Deputy Harkin pointed out.

“If a young person over 35 years of age wishes to buy a piece of land he, or she, will pay stamp duty, according to Revenue, and this conflicts with Government and EU policy which defines a young farmer as up to age 40, and this must be resolved,” she said.

Online Editors