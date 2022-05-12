This Working Life: ‘I could be down at the farm on the weekend and then midweek be in Beijing or Shanghai’

I work for a division of Ibec representing the meat industry and part of my job is advocating for farmers.

One area I suppose I get most enjoyment and satisfaction from is market access – working with the members and Government to break into new markets for Irish meat exports.

My father, John, is 83 and still farming, and because I’m from a farming background I get the relevance when I’m seeing something break through.

I could be down at the farm on the weekend and then midweek be in Beijing or Shanghai. I get the full local to global spectrum.

I’ve had over 25 years in the meat industry and it’s been such a journey. When I started out our meat exports were a frozen commodity with supports from Brussels and today we have transformed into a fresh chilled product sector exporting across Europe and the world.

From an EU perspective, we were the first to export into China and the first back into the US (in 2015) after the BSE ban was lifted.

Freedom to choose

I’m from south Tipperary and grew up on a beef and lamb farm. My dad is there and I go down from Dublin often and get my hands dirty.

When I left school in 1987 I did agricultural science in UCD. I really didn’t know what I wanted to do and it seemed logical to do this as opposed to just staying working on the farm.

I enjoyed college and playing hurling for UCD so then I did a Masters in animal nutrition. We all like to brag about the degree we did but it gave me a broad grounding in many areas such as science and economics.

I was an only child and my dad was very supportive when I wanted to do the Masters. He has always been so encouraging.

As I was finishing my Masters I put the feelers out with UCD that I was looking around and as fate happened I immediately got a job advocating on behalf of the Irish meat processors association which was my entrée into the meat industry in 1993.

Straight into the frying pan

I was working with Irish Country Meats, the leading Irish lamb processor, on the farmer-facing side. I was setting up their quality assurance system, the first of its kind, and engaging with farmers and retailers.

I worked in the office on policy and got practical experience at the other end of the business working in a processing plant and dealing with the farmers and customers.

There was a certain tension to be navigated. Is there enough being paid for cattle, for sheep? I found I could talk and work very well with the farm representatives.

Sustainable track record

Everyday is a school day. With advocacy you are leading the charge on policy, new regulations, market access. There is a huge array of issues and never a dull moment.

Over the years I’ve dealt with many crises in the industry, there is always something new being thrown at you. We got through the pandemic but unfortunately now there is a desperate war situation. A big issue is the sustainability agenda, there is a lot of learning here for me, a whole new science to be contended with.

I like to start from the basis that with our mostly grass-based system we already have very strong green credentials and still a huge amount to do.

But we are coming from a very good place compared to many of our competitors around the world.



The meat of the matter

I’ve had my current role since 2015. Working with Ibec there is that added assistance and support from people working in different sectors and the member companies are passionate about what they are doing – getting the best of Irish meat out into the world – so this gives me energy.

Post Brexit it has been even more important to have that diversity of markets.

I eat meat every day, I enjoy it. It’s about having a mix, and meat as part of a balanced diet – with lots of vegetables, fruits and nuts too. Meat has many benefits and as you get older you eat less and it’s important to get quality protein from what you do eat.

I’m going to advocate for meat but my genuine approach is that people have a choice. I’m not going to ram my views down anyone’s throat.

Building trust

No two days are the same. Yesterday I had two meetings over coffee and three on Zoom with member companies, the Department of Agriculture and the IFA about market access and where we are on issues such as the escalation in grain prices the feed industry is facing.

It’s great to have a coffee face-to-face and run through things. And to get back to Brussels again after two years.

Policy and regulation is a large part of my job and I spend a lot of time there engaging with industry, MEPs and the Commission.

Everybody managed to keep things going on zoom calls but nothing replaces the face-to-face. We have become used to Teams and Zoom and they will be part of the future but I need to be in Brussels.

I won’t need to be travelling all the time but my job is about people, new people are starting and in my view you have not met someone until you have met them in person.

Online you make your points, you get through the agenda and hit ‘leave meeting’. But in Brussels you wander around, you meet someone new.

I’m based in Baggot Street in Dublin and I like being back in the office. The business I do, in terms of advocacy, it’s a people business, and to work with people you have to have their trust.

Best of both worlds

I get up between 6am and 6.30am depending on how responsive I am to the alarm and I’ll be in the office for 8am. That’s been my routine over the years.

I drive in sometimes, it depends if I need to head off for a meeting, but I am increasingly getting the train. The service is good, I get to look at something and get some steps in.

Weekdays it’s Weetabix but there’s nothing better than a full Irish breakfast on the weekend. I love my coffee, I would take it intravenously if I could, and this comes with me on the train.

I try to finish up at 6pm but I won’t say I always got my work-life balance right, it’s a busy role and hard to avoid going back on the emails. I don’t always do that particularly well.

I’ve three kids 15, 18 and 20 and I do like to be around for their training and matches. If I have missed the other parts, this is where I kick in. I find my therapy on the sidelines, it’s a good place to unwind and download the day.

I’m mad for GAA, going to rugby matches, and being out on the field with the kids. Getting engaged in their game but also trying not to get too engaged, not to give too much advice.

In recent times I’ve been drafted in, by no means a trainer, but as an assistant with my daughter’s camogie. I would have been there watching anyway so this is a good development.

I often will read something on the weekend for work and take an hour over emails. It helps me to keep on top of things.

I increasingly get up and down to Tipp. The kids were born and reared in Dublin but over the years have had the benefit of the farm and the country experience even if they go less now.

When I’m out on the farm at home everything else else goes out of my mind, it’s great for thinking.

My dad never put any pressure on me, he is very proud I am involved in the industry. He is always really interested and asking me questions about it.