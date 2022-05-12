Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

This Working Life: ‘I could be down at the farm on the weekend and then midweek be in Beijing or Shanghai’

Cormac Healy, Senior Director of Meat Industry Ireland, talks to Mary McCarthy about farm life, advocacy in Dublin and abroad 

Cormac Healy at the family farm near Grangemockler, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Close

Cormac Healy at the family farm near Grangemockler, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Cormac Healy at the family farm near Grangemockler, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Cormac Healy at the family farm near Grangemockler, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Mary McCarthy

I work for a division of Ibec representing the meat industry and part of my job is advocating for farmers.

What’s at stake

One area I suppose I get most enjoyment and satisfaction from is market access – working with the members and Government to break into new markets for Irish meat exports.

Most Watched

Privacy