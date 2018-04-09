Think big and scale up - and remember tech produces profit
As a child, I spent summers on family farms, helping or perhaps hindering with daily chores.
If farming was then just a way of life, it is now a sophisticated business with science and commercialism at its core. Farms are getting bigger and dairy herds are expanding. We're already two years ahead of the agri industry targets in Food Harvest 2020. Proudly, we're one of the most sustainable milk producers in the world due to our weather and abundance of grass.
David Leydon, Head of Food & AgriBusiness with ifac, the professional services firm, said, "Last year the value of our dairy exports increased by 19pc. The growth we've experienced in the dairy industry since 2015 has created many opportunities for a range of businesses to develop and meet the evolving needs of dairy farmers. It's good news for rural Ireland."
There are three significant developments in milk production. With selective breeding, cows are producing more milk. Better grass management enables improved and faster grass growth. And restrictive quotas were abolished in 2015.
We also know more about the mineral requirements of cows, in order to produce the premium milk for local consumption and export. The correct balance of minerals aids fertility, milk yield, healthy calving and more.
But because our grass is now growing so fast, the natural mineral content needs to be supplemented and sometimes rebalanced. This is done by hand and through feed mainly. Given that there is a shortage of manpower, farmers are run ragged trying to cope themselves.
Terra Liquid Minerals
Padraig and Tom Hennessy based in Co Kildare have a business called Terra Services. They specialise in supplying and installing piping to carry water to troughs for cows in the fields. Their existing piping is an obvious free carrier for minerals, so Terra Liquid Minerals was born. Employing seven local people, they are the only company in the world doing what they do.
Initially they take blood samples from 10pc of the herd and analyze the grass mineral composition. They also study the herd history in terms of fertility, calving and milk yield. From that scientific analysis, they design a programme of natural mineral supplements to maximise performance. They have a team of technicians calling on their customers every 2-3 weeks, to monitor progress and tweak the mix as required.