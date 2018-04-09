Think big and scale up - and remember tech produces profit

If farming was then just a way of life, it is now a sophisticated business with science and commercialism at its core. Farms are getting bigger and dairy herds are expanding. We're already two years ahead of the agri industry targets in Food Harvest 2020. Proudly, we're one of the most sustainable milk producers in the world due to our weather and abundance of grass.

David Leydon, Head of Food & AgriBusiness with ifac, the professional services firm, said, "Last year the value of our dairy exports increased by 19pc. The growth we've experienced in the dairy industry since 2015 has created many opportunities for a range of businesses to develop and meet the evolving needs of dairy farmers. It's good news for rural Ireland." There are three significant developments in milk production. With selective breeding, cows are producing more milk. Better grass management enables improved and faster grass growth. And restrictive quotas were abolished in 2015.

We also know more about the mineral requirements of cows, in order to produce the premium milk for local consumption and export. The correct balance of minerals aids fertility, milk yield, healthy calving and more. But because our grass is now growing so fast, the natural mineral content needs to be supplemented and sometimes rebalanced. This is done by hand and through feed mainly. Given that there is a shortage of manpower, farmers are run ragged trying to cope themselves.