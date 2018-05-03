Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 3 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'They are 2.5c/l behind other co-ops and it all adds up' - LacPatrick suppliers on merger

Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

Siobhán English

LacPatrick suppliers remain concerned and worried about the uncertainty surrounding the co-op, writes Siobhán English.

"I am currently locked up with TB, out of fodder and now this," commented Monaghan dairy farmer Seamus Brennan.

Mr Brennan, who milks a herd of 130 on his farm at Castleshane on the outskirts of Monaghan town, was among a small group of farmers who met with LacPatrick Dairies' CEO Gabriel D'Arcy early last week to highlight their concerns and express their disappointment at the perceived lack of communication from the co-op board on a potential merger deal.

Mr Brennan said that farmers had suffered enough financially during the hard winter and they deserve to be kept in the loop by the company itself with regards to its future.

"We have been told very little," he said. "Even after the meeting with them we were still none the wiser. We need to know where we stand.

"Some suppliers have been unhappy for the past few years so we called for a public meeting but as far as I know it has not yet been scheduled."

The suppliers' main concern is in relation to future payments and the drop in price for milk in March.

"They are now at least 2.5c/l behind most other co-ops," added Mr Brennan. "It all adds up. A neighbour of mine supplies to Lakeland and had €2,000 more in his cheque which is a notable difference when times are tough."

Also Read

Fellow Monaghan farmer, Robert Browne, milks a herd of 40 and has been supplying to the co-op for over 35 years.

He said he is in no hurry to leave, but he is aware of several farmers who have already approached Lakeland Dairies in the past fortnight.

"I would be happy to stay with them if they could match the competition." He pointed out they expect the prices for April and May to remain at 30.25c/l but "after that we do not know".

ICMSA deputy president, Lorcan McCabe said that farmers cannot be left in the lurch when it comes to their livelihoods. "They were assured at the meeting that they would be paid but it's not enough," he said.

"If there is a takeover or a merger they will need to have some control in the new venture."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

In the senior category the winners were Colm Dunne and Conor McCarthy, students from CBS Kilkenny with their project KAT Food; a compilation of healthy, easy recipes from our favourite hurling and camogie stars. Edward Daly, John O'Brien, Matthew O'Sullivan also from the CBS Kilkenny will represent Kilkenny in the Intermediate category with their innovative business Lift Arm Assist which makes the lives of farmers easier and safer. Image: Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office

Opinion: Junior Cert boys' tractor invention has raised my hopes for...
Stock picture

EU rolls out scheme to bridge digital divide between town and country
Ulster says no: a sign close to the border on the main road between Newry and Dundalk

Leaked letter from NI Civil Service boss warning PM May Ireland border...
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Ask Feargal: I run a medium-sized farm rearing lamb and plan to set up a farm...
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde says it has a ‘strong track record’

Aurivo sees merger with Border co-op LacPatrick as Brexit bulwark
IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman, at a media briefing yesterday. Photo: Karen Morgan

'Faceless vulture funds hell-bent on destroying families,' says the IFA
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU dangles Brexit carrot if Britain changes mind and stays in customs...


Top Stories

25/4/2018 Elphin Special Sale of Bullock and Heifers Lot Number 6A Weight 640K DOB 2/1/16 Breed CH Sex Bullock Price €1370 Photo Brian Farrell

Shippers gear up for live cattle trade rebound
Padraic Joyce says some farmers rely on the CAP payments for the majority of their income

'Cash cut will drive away new farmers' - Dairy and beef farmer on impact...
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU proposes to cut farm subsidies, France says unacceptable
Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers urged to stick with first cut silage targets
There are around 10,000 ATVs in use on Irish farms

Proposed laws will see anti-roll bars and headgear made mandatory on...
Stock picture

The proposed future CAP budget in numbers
Over half of Irish sawmills’ output is exported

'It is extremely worrying' - UK only realistic market for trees