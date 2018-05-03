'They are 2.5c/l behind other co-ops and it all adds up' - LacPatrick suppliers on merger
LacPatrick suppliers remain concerned and worried about the uncertainty surrounding the co-op, writes Siobhán English.
"I am currently locked up with TB, out of fodder and now this," commented Monaghan dairy farmer Seamus Brennan.
Mr Brennan, who milks a herd of 130 on his farm at Castleshane on the outskirts of Monaghan town, was among a small group of farmers who met with LacPatrick Dairies' CEO Gabriel D'Arcy early last week to highlight their concerns and express their disappointment at the perceived lack of communication from the co-op board on a potential merger deal.
Mr Brennan said that farmers had suffered enough financially during the hard winter and they deserve to be kept in the loop by the company itself with regards to its future.
"We have been told very little," he said. "Even after the meeting with them we were still none the wiser. We need to know where we stand.
"Some suppliers have been unhappy for the past few years so we called for a public meeting but as far as I know it has not yet been scheduled."
The suppliers' main concern is in relation to future payments and the drop in price for milk in March.
"They are now at least 2.5c/l behind most other co-ops," added Mr Brennan. "It all adds up. A neighbour of mine supplies to Lakeland and had €2,000 more in his cheque which is a notable difference when times are tough."