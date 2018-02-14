'There is no national fodder crisis': Creed

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) protested outside the Department of Agriculture office in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim yesterday calling for a more practical fodder scheme that would include a meal voucher and that the 100km zone to source fodder outside the region should be changed.

"This package was not what was proposed by the stakeholders' action group. Minister Creed must now call those stakeholders back to adjust elements of the package to make it workable for affected farmers."

Following a meeting with Teagasc officials in Longford on Friday, the ICSA is urging farmers to complete a Forage Budget form through their local Teagasc office or FAS-approved advisor in order for the scheme to be fully activated in all affected counties.

The ICSA claimed farmers who wish to access the scheme can only do so if enough of their county neighbours also expressed an urgent need for fodder supplies.