Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'There is no national fodder crisis': Creed

Hughie Duignan from Mount Allen, Co Roscommon pictured at yesterday's INHFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim
Hughie Duignan from Mount Allen, Co Roscommon pictured at yesterday's INHFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim

Claire Fox

Farm organisations are calling for a "more workable" and less restrictive fodder scheme.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) protested outside the Department of Agriculture office in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim yesterday calling for a more practical fodder scheme that would include a meal voucher and that the 100km zone to source fodder outside the region should be changed.

Speaking at the protest, INHFA president Colm O' Donnell called for the Fodder Action Group to reconvene.

"This package was not what was proposed by the stakeholders' action group. Minister Creed must now call those stakeholders back to adjust elements of the package to make it workable for affected farmers."

Following a meeting with Teagasc officials in Longford on Friday, the ICSA is urging farmers to complete a Forage Budget form through their local Teagasc office or FAS-approved advisor in order for the scheme to be fully activated in all affected counties.

The ICSA claimed farmers who wish to access the scheme can only do so if enough of their county neighbours also expressed an urgent need for fodder supplies.

ICSA Sligo chairman Gabriel Gilmartin said: "The Department needs to reconsider the overly restrictive parameters of the scheme and open it up to any farmer who needs fodder."

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed told the Farming Independent that the fodder scheme is nationally available and that he doesn't believe there is a national fodder crisis.

Also Read

"It's nationally available. I don't believe there is a national fodder crisis. I believe there are pockets where there are issues and we said we'd provide a transport subsidy and people have to be approved as having a need," he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Food group Danone to sell 14% stake in Japan's Yakult

Workers in Kerry Foods claim management 'threat' of redundancies
The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas March 1, 2016. Picture taken March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo T

EU says Bayer Monsanto must not hurt competition in digital farming
The Government-commissioned report found that five key sectors of Irish industry will bear the brunt of Brexit, with beef, diary and processed food companies being the most negatively impacted. Stock photo

Warning: How Brexit will hit agri-food

EU-Mercosur trade talks close with key gaps remaining

Pig keepers reminded not to feed kitchen scraps to animals to prevent disease...
Joe Patton talks about silage at Beef 2016 in Teagasc Grange, Dunsany. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Low quality silage poses health and fertility issues, warn experts


Top Stories

German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Farmers face cuts of up to 30pc in farm payments as EU considers its...
Gus Connick and son Tommy on his farm with some of the sheep that were attacked by dogs

'The dogs returned and were like killing machines' - farmer on how his sheep...
Gabriel D'Arcy, chief exec of Lacpatrick. Photo/Paul McErlane

LacPatrick Dairies boss outlines ‘optimistic’ forecast on global dairy...
Cattle arriving to Carrick onh Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Improved beef prices across the board despite high kill figure
Stolen tralier.

Thieves steal Livestock trailer from 81-year-old farmer on the second try

How one farmer fought an epic battle to stop the CPO of his farm
Fertiliser imported into Ireland last autumn was the highest in three years.

Fertiliser price hikes will cost sector €70m