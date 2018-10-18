Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 18 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'There is a huge amount of farmers worried vulture funds' committee hears amid calls to regulate ‘cowboy’ receivers

Calls to halt AIB sale of non-performing loans

IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman. Photo: Karen Morgan
IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman. Photo: Karen Morgan

Gavin McLoughlin & Margaret Donnelly

There is a huge number of farmers and farm families worried about vulture funds and the impact on their loans, a Joint Oireachtas Committee on the sale of loans to unregulated private investment funds heard today. It also heard calls for greater regulation of receivers, some of whom are behaving like ‘cowboys’.

The Irish Farmers' Association Director General Damian McDonald told the hearing that a lot of farm families are "suffering in silence with their situations. That is a factor in matters like this and it makes it harder to get a grip on how big a problem this is."

The IFA, he said, is actively involved in 150 cases of farmer loans being sold off by banks to vulture funds, but he said that the number of farm families affected by the situation is probably far greater.

"You have to think there is a huge number of people who are worried about this and are not sure where they are going to end up. It is a concern as well that farmers when they eventually come to us it’s too late and they are afraid that if the case becomes high profile the fund will be harder on them.

"Based on the reaction we would be very worried there are a lot of farmers out there in trouble."

Chair of the Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform John McGuinness called on those present at he Oireachtas Finance Committee to join the campaign to stop vultures.

"In the name of Ireland please join in the campaign to stop these vultures. The political system has the capacity to deal with it, but they refuse to," he said.

He also said that the upcoming AIB sale of non-performing loans must be stopped.

Also Read

"This sale from AIB that’s coming forward - the Government must stop this AIB sale going ahead." He also said that greater regulation was needed of receivers, some of who were "going around the country like cowboys" as they do their work.

IFA President Joe Healy told the hearing that it's unknown exactly how many farms are within loan books that have been bought by vulture funds.

"Farmers borrowed money from established and reputable banks in good faith. These institutions have sold farm debt to third parties who take a short term approach, they are not interested in working out a long term debt collection."

He said that quite often, the sales of assets damage the viability of farms but vulture funds see these as a very high recovery potential.

He also said that in other sectors businesses are allowed to restructure debt, but there had been a loss of confidence in banks among the farming community.

He said that where the family farm is in agreement to commit to reasonable payment in line with capacity of the farm it should mean no forced sale of assets that will undermine the viability of the farm.

IFA Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton said that vulture funds are not interested in long term restructuring and the IFA does not get "real engagement".

"We don’t get real engagement. The meetings are not worth the time we spend. Its always focused on the max poss recovery in the shortest possible time. The fund is making the decision but we have no direct engagement with the fund on an individual basis."

The hearing also heard that local branch managers who have known these farm families for years, the responsibility and discretion they had to make arrangements with such clients is gone. It’s now all thrown to ‘head office’ and that’s a huge issue, according to Padraic Kissane.

Martin Stapleton said that he's had local branch managers of pillar banks tell me that commitments they’ve made to the borrowers have been reneged on by their superiors.

"We want protection for the borrower, where someone can go back and ask for a sustainable loan to be put in place in accordance with the repayment capacity of the farm so people can work through their debt."

He also called for personal insolvency legislation be adapted for farms.

Fianna Fail's John McGuinness told the hearing that people were afraid to come before the committee today. "The Government must step in an do something about it."

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Michael Ferris pictured at Tralee Court House. Photo By Domnick Walsh.

Jury sent to deliberate in murder trial of Kerry farmer
The total supply of meat in Ireland reached 1,430,120 tonnes in 2017 Picture; GERRY MOONEY.

Ireland’s self-sufficiency in beef reaches 683%
In all, there is accommodation for 200 cattle

Pictures: €6m is the asking price for this 336ac model farm located close to...
Stock photo

'Gardaí sent 22km to crime as local station bypassed' - Rural Garda boundaries...
BSE was first reported in Britain in the mid-1980s

Scottish government identifies case of BSE
Ben Sweeney farm open day. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef prices reflect soaring European kill - MII
File photo

Beef prices stay stalled in factories gridlock