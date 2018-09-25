'The statistics understate the involvement of women in farming'
Breege Tully doesn’t think twice about going to the mart. She says she has never found that because she’s a woman she’s treated differently there.
The Co Longford beef and sheep farmer circulates with ease in an environment that was traditionally a male dominion. And while vestiges of that legacy still remain, an evolution – and most recently a revolution - in societal norms has permeated virtually every sector of Ireland.
But agriculture still remains a male-dominated realm. Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that in 2016, just under 13,000 women were employed in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors. They represented just 10.8pc of the total 116,000 workers in those sectors.
It’s important to recognise that the figures record those in paid employment. For probably as long as there has been farming, women have, and continue to play, a central role in the day-to-day farming operations: tallying accounts, filing paperwork and other administration that without which a farm would rapidly run into trouble. It’s unpaid work that means they don’t show up in the statistics.
“My gut feeling is that the statistics understate the involvement of women in farming,” says Niamh Brennan, a professor of management at University College Dublin, who also established its highly regarded Centre for Corporate Governance.
“There would be a lot of women working on farms who are recorded as working in the home,” she adds.
And whatever about how women working on farms are represented according to the statistics, there’s little doubt that their representation in the higher echelons of the sector is limited, despite some stand-out participants, such as Glanbia chief executive Siobhan Talbot. Elsewhere, Bord Bia’s chief executive is Tara McCarthy, while Zoe Kavanagh is the boss at the National Dairy Council.
But even at the Department of Agriculture, there are just two female senior management members among a team of 12. At Teagasc, just one of its 16 senior executives is female, and just two of the Teagasc Authority’s 12 members are female.