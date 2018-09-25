Farm Ireland
'The statistics understate the involvement of women in farming'

Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
John Mulligan

Breege Tully doesn’t think twice about going to the mart. She says she has never found that because she’s a woman she’s treated differently there.

The Co Longford beef and sheep farmer circulates with ease in an environment that was traditionally a male dominion. And while vestiges of that legacy still remain, an evolution – and most recently a revolution - in societal norms has permeated virtually every sector of Ireland.

But agriculture still remains a male-dominated realm. Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that in 2016, just under 13,000 women were employed in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors. They represented just 10.8pc of the total 116,000 workers in those sectors.

It’s important to recognise that the figures record those in paid employment. For probably as long as there has been farming, women have, and continue to play, a central role in the day-to-day farming operations: tallying accounts, filing paperwork and other administration that without which a farm would rapidly run into trouble. It’s unpaid work that means they don’t show up in the statistics.

“My gut feeling is that the statistics understate the involvement of women in farming,” says Niamh Brennan, a professor of management at University College Dublin, who also established its highly regarded Centre for Corporate Governance.

“There would be a lot of women working on farms who are recorded as working in the home,” she adds.

And whatever about how women working on farms are represented according to the statistics, there’s little doubt that their representation in the higher echelons of the sector is limited, despite some stand-out participants, such as Glanbia chief executive Siobhan Talbot. Elsewhere, Bord Bia’s chief executive is Tara McCarthy, while Zoe Kavanagh is the boss at the National Dairy Council.

But even at the Department of Agriculture, there are just two female senior management members among a team of 12. At Teagasc, just one of its 16 senior executives is female, and just two of the Teagasc Authority’s 12 members are female.

Also Read

Some might argue that the number of women in those roles is reflective of overall female participation rate within the sector. But even if that were true, it would be a disservice to the broad sweep of women from all business sectors and backgrounds who would be able and willing to undertake such roles.

Karen Brosnan, the chair of Ceres, a group founded last year to inspire women to aim for leadership roles in agriculture, says that the under-representation of females begins at a critical local level: in co-ops.

“The average age of a lot of co-op boards that I met is 65,” she explains. And they’re almost exclusively men.

“You get one generic style of thinking. There are even few men under the age of 45 on them,” she adds.

Niamh Brennan says that’s a broader issue.

“I wouldn’t highlight agriculture as being the sole sector with that problem,” she points out.

Middle-Aged White Male

“The middle-aged white male problem is absolutely pervasive. In some organisations, people have been on the board for decades. They are basically occupying their position by their long tenure, which is totally anathema to good governance.”

But Karen Brosnan remains hopeful that change in the shape of more women on co-op boards, as well as a broader participation in more senior agri roles, will come.

“That train will come down the track,” she insists, pointing also to what she says are the commitments that the Department of Agriculture has made in terms of increasing opportunities for women to “step up either entrepreneurially” or in other areas within the sector.

 She says that younger women on farms are now “much more confident” in pursuing senior positions in the sector.

“Fortune 500 companies that have women on boards are more profitable,” she adds, pointing to America’s top firms. “Where you’re linking thinking and governance to greater profitability, it’s only a matter of time before that younger generation forces the shift.”

Among the few females at the top level of Ireland’s agri sector is Siobhan Talbot. A veteran of Glanbia and one of its predecessors, Waterford Foods, she rose up through the ranks and places significant emphasis on both recruiting and advancing women within the company.

“If you take agriculture, traditionally it has been quite a male-dominated field. But if I look to our organisation, 40pc of our graduate intake last year were females,” she says.

“I do think that gender diversity is going to be an evolving story,” she adds. “I think the dairy industry can probably do more in terms of encouraging at committee level and up through the infrastructure, that people get involved and get active in their co-op and become active in the business.”

Tom O’Mahony, the chief executive of agronomy group Origin Enterprises, is keenly interested in the role that women can play in the sector. He points out that Origin Enterprise’s Romania and Ukrainian units are headed by women, which given often even more entrenched male hierarchies in some emerging eastern European economies, is something quite notable.

Two of the five non-executive directors on Origin Enterprise’s board are female, and include Rose Hynes, who holds number of senior roles across Irish businesses and sectors.

“I think Rose Hynes champions diversity,” says O’Mahony. “She will always put management to the sword, always challenge us.”

“We’re very clear that the right person for the role should be put in,” he adds, noting also that the group’s head of knowledge transfer in the UK is also female. “We’ve some really exceptional female management talent within the business.”

“To see young agronomists and the young women coming into the business is really encouraging,” he says. “If you ever come to one of our conferences, it’s probably 65pc men and 35pc women.”

Meanwhile in Co Longford, Breege Tully says she’s always been one to take more of a back-seat in when it comes to things like co-ops.

Despite that, she too thinks things are changing and would also like to see greater female representation in senior agri positions.

“I think there should be,” she says. “Behind the scenes, women have always been doing a huge amount of the work.”

Maybe it’s only now that that’s really starting to be properly recognised.

Online Editors

