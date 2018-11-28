The secrets of the horse whisperers

"When you give them something to eat just after teaching something, the horse understands better," she explains. "You have to feed less than 30 seconds after he follows an instruction so he can make the link. So when they are fed a long time after, it's purely as a means of reducing hunger as the horse doesn't understand it is a reward.

"Learning habits like this is part of how we educate horses and their riders - but how much they learn depends on their attitude and the relationship they have with their horse."

And while owners can come to La Cense to learn new methods of interacting with their horses, the venue is also a school where students from all over the world can enrol in a course which will put them on the road to becoming a 'horse whisperer' themselves.

Taught by experts such as Anne, programmes last anything from one session up to two years.

"We have a professional school where students come for a two-year course and also spend three months in Montana, US, before they graduate," she says. "We ask a lot of them but they also learn a lot. There are also people who come just for a short time and we are open to what they want so we adapt to them and explain how they can use our method to strengthen their relationship with their horse.

"We also offer programmes for horses, generally stallions or sport horses, with problems but try to only have young horses as the older they get, the harder it is and we cannot get the same result," she says.

"Seeing a horse change or improve his behaviour can be rewarding but the problem hasn't originated from the horse, so if we give him back to a rider who hasn't changed their ways, then it does make you hurt inside. So we always try to advise owners to help them to change their behaviour and when this works, it is very nice for everyone."

But while La Cense is a world-renowned centre for communicating with horses, James Fogarty of Horse Whispering Ireland says the practice actually originated here.

"A horse whisperer is a trainer who adopts a sympathetic view of the motives, needs and desires of the horse, based on modern equine psychology," he says. "The term I believe goes back to the early nineteenth century when an Irish horseman, Daniel Sullivan, made a name for himself in England by rehabilitating horses that had become vicious and intractable due to abuse or accidental trauma.

"He kept his methods secret, but people who managed to observe him noticed that he would stand face-to-face with the troubled horse. They seemed to think that he must have been saying something to the horse in a way the horse could understand and accept because the horses were quickly gentled by his mysterious techniques."

Kildare-based Fogarty, who has been working with horses for decades, says we have a natural talent with horses in Ireland and people need to discover that deep-rooted skill and rely on this rather than any sort of punishment for perceived 'bad behaviour' in an animal.

"Our talent with horses is recognised throughout the horse world but in recent times we are underachieving," he says. "We need to re-discover our natural ability and this involves encouraging the horse to think and contribute - so we should listen and observe because without the horse's enthusiasm we will not achieve our potential.

"All riding horses, particularly competition horses, should be relaxed, agile and confident. It is illogical to expect a horse that is uncomfortable with gadgets or bullied and in fear of pain being inflicted to be soft and athletic - it's easy to identify talented riders as they are quiet, and their tack is usually at a minimum.

"So we need to encourage proper training or education towards a true feel and realise there is no quick fix. Gadgets do not work."

Like the experts in France, Fogarty says understanding the language of horses is crucial. People need to realise that flight is their first response and they will only fight if cornered and fearful.

I saw dozens of horses while I was in La Cense - some in training, some grazing, some out for a canter - and without exception each one appeared calm, content and well cared for. I was lucky enough to witness a session where an expert was coaching a student with a horse and there was no aggression, tension or stress involved - just gentle movements and some strange, but apparently understandable, clicking instructions from the human to the animal - both fully in tune and keenly aware of each other's presence.

La Cense is truly a special place - somewhere for people in the equestrian business to bring their horses for a unique type of R&R or therapy, a place where horse lovers can come for a few days of blissful riding or for those like myself, who simply appreciate the ambience, the ethos, the scenery and - of course - the food and wine at the luxuriously rustic adjoining accommodation for humans, Le Barn.

