The search is on for Ireland's top farmers

2018 Farmer of the Year Gillian O'Sullivan pictured on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney
2018 Farmer of the Year Gillian O'Sullivan pictured on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Farmers who are outstanding in their fields can get the recognition they deserve and win a handsome cash prize by entering the 2019 Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards.

Entries are now open for the awards which recognise excellence in the Irish farming industry and shine a light on one of the most successful and important sectors within the economy.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

There are five categories available for direct entry - beef, dairy, sheep, tillage and the rising star award, as well as panel nominations for Farm Safety, Lifetime Achievement and a Grand Prix Award for the overall Farmer of the Year.

Main category winners will receive a prize of €2,500 each, while the overall winner will receive a prize of €4,000.

The 2019 winner will be following in the footsteps of Dungarvan dairy farmer Gillian O'Sullivan who won the overall Grand Prix award in 2019.

When Gillian's brother Vincent died suddenly in 2008, she and her husband Neil came to help her father on the farm, before running the farm full-time

"Winning Farmer of the Year is a really big deal for me, and for us here on the farm, because we've come a long way and it hasn't been easy," said Gillian when she scooped the award.

Last year the judges stated that Gillian embodied all that is great about Irish agriculture.The judges were impressed with her environmental awareness and her focus on animal welfare.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The awards are free to enter and farmers can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party.

The closing date for entries is Monday, September 30, 2019 and the winners will be announced at a Gala Awards Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel Athlone on Thursday November 14, 2019.

The title sponsor for the awards is Zurich Insurance plc. Zurich Insurance provides the complete farm insurance solution including cover for property, livestock, business interruption, liability, agricultural vehicles, personal accident and farm home.

Category sponsors for the awards are ICMSA, Farming Independent, Teagasc and Cormac Tagging.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Areas of Brazil’s Cerrado have been deforested for soy production (Marizilda Cruppe/Greenpeace/PA)

Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
Kerry Co-op said the reduction in committee members was due to the

Kerry Co-op shareholders disappointed that new board will not be...
ICMSA President Pat McCormack.

NI remaining in the single market looks most feasible compromise -...
Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Co-op boards 'not open and welcoming' to the next generation of...
Planting: Workers lay sods of imported grass at Croke Park in 2009 but fresh grass from north Dublin was used on the pitch last month. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

'Grassy Naul' bonanza for GAA with pitch export plan
7/8/2019 Ballinasloe Mart Lot Number 2 Weight 685Kg DOB 12/2/17 BreedBAX Sex Bullock Price Û1100 Photo Brian Farrell

Marts still feeling the aftershock of beef protests
Phil Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Alternative Brexit proposals will be given consideration - Phil Hogan


Top Stories

Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

No UK retailers demand all the requirements beef cattle must meet -...
Only 50pc of each tree can be processed for sawn timber products

How the by-product of timber production is a cheap and clean renewable energy...
Giving it welly: Farmers protest outside Leinster House, Dublin, recently. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Michael Kelly: 'Farmers deserve a fair deal - and so does rural Ireland'
Stock picture

Beef grid penalties cost farmers €33m last year – IFA Treasurer
Call for more competition: Supermac's head Pat McDonagh wants farmers to get more control of their destiny. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Control of beef industry in hands of too few' - Supermac's boss
Frontline: Farmers protesting at the ABP plant, in Granagh, south Kilkenny last week (l-r): Michael Frisby, Moincoin, Kilkenny; Cllr Seanie Power, Waterford; Jim Cullinan, Kilbrien, Waterford and Kevin Barry, Cushinstown, Co Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

'The reality is that if any beef farmers are to prosper, many more will have to...
New leaf: Liam Delaney with wife Brenda and children, from left, Kate, Sadie James and Harry on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo by Kevin Mc Nulty

'The beef farmer is getting walloped' - Laois man who fronted McDonald's...