The search is on for Ireland's top farmers

Entries are now open for the awards which recognise excellence in the Irish farming industry and shine a light on one of the most successful and important sectors within the economy.

There are five categories available for direct entry - beef, dairy, sheep, tillage and the rising star award, as well as panel nominations for Farm Safety, Lifetime Achievement and a Grand Prix Award for the overall Farmer of the Year.

Main category winners will receive a prize of €2,500 each, while the overall winner will receive a prize of €4,000.

The 2019 winner will be following in the footsteps of Dungarvan dairy farmer Gillian O'Sullivan who won the overall Grand Prix award in 2019.

When Gillian's brother Vincent died suddenly in 2008, she and her husband Neil came to help her father on the farm, before running the farm full-time

"Winning Farmer of the Year is a really big deal for me, and for us here on the farm, because we've come a long way and it hasn't been easy," said Gillian when she scooped the award.

Last year the judges stated that Gillian embodied all that is great about Irish agriculture.The judges were impressed with her environmental awareness and her focus on animal welfare.

The awards are free to enter and farmers can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party.

The closing date for entries is Monday, September 30, 2019 and the winners will be announced at a Gala Awards Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel Athlone on Thursday November 14, 2019.

The title sponsor for the awards is Zurich Insurance plc. Zurich Insurance provides the complete farm insurance solution including cover for property, livestock, business interruption, liability, agricultural vehicles, personal accident and farm home.

Category sponsors for the awards are ICMSA, Farming Independent, Teagasc and Cormac Tagging.

Indo Farming