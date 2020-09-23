The saga of IAWS straddles the worlds of high finance and practical agriculture

For over a century, the Irish Agricultural Wholesale Society (IAWS) and its corporate offshoots have straddled everything from the mundane practicalities of agriculture to the dizzy wins and losses of high finance.

Since the 1990s, IAWS' three spin-offs - Aryzta, One51 and Origin - turbo-charged by stock market investment, have gone on to create, and in some cases blow, vast fortunes.

Since its foundation 123 years ago these companies have played a key role in the development of modern Irish agriculture, and the Irish economy as a whole.

IAWS owes its origins to Sir Horace Plunkett, the founder of the Irish agricultural co-operative movement. Most of the early agricultural co-ops were formed by dairy farmers combining to secure better prices for their butter. These co-ops bulk bought feed and fertiliser and sold them to their members at affordable prices. The trade in turn created the need for a supplier of these products. Thus IAWS - the "co-ops' co-op" - was born. IAWS was no stranger to financial problems in its early days. A diversification into cattle trading quickly turned sour, and by the end of 1900, less than four years after its foundation, the fledgling company was effectively bust. It was only saved by Mr Plunkett, a wealthy philanthropist, stumping up £2,000 - an enormous sum - of his own money and an anonymous donor chipping in a further £3,500. A Southern Unionist, Mr Plunkett was ultimately driven out of Ireland by Republicans during the Civil War, despite being appointed to the Free State Senate in 1922. Things at IAWS were relatively uneventful for the next six decades. As the 1980s dawned, that changed. All of the co-ops faced the challenge of adapting to the global markets opened up by EU membership To survive, they needed to get bigger. The Troubles in Northern Ireland and very high inflation didn't help. While IAWS' turnover more than doubled during the second half of the 1970s, the co-op was losing money and in need of new leadership. In 1983, Philip Lynch was appointed managing director and moved quickly to grow the business, acquiring flour miller Bolands in 1984 and then the fertiliser manufacturer Gouldings in a two-stage transaction between 1985 and 1986. The need for capital led most of the co-ops, starting with Kerry in 1986, to float on the stock exchange. IAWS shares made their debut in 1988 and it subsequently spun off Aryzta, Origin and One51.