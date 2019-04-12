Since the 1830s the O'Shea family have farmed on the banks of the River Suir in Piltown, Co Kilkenny, but this long history hasn't happened without innovation.

Since the 1830s the O'Shea family have farmed on the banks of the River Suir in Piltown, Co Kilkenny, but this long history hasn't happened without innovation.

The Kilkenny farmers who installed enough solar panels on their farm sheds to power 40 homes

The family, who established Iverk Produce in 1980 and produce and sell top-quality fruit and vegetables across the country, most recently installed 960 individual solar panels which generate 208,000kW - enough electricity to power 40 homes each year.

While the bottom line is on the minds of most farmers when it comes to business investments, Tommy O'Shea (pictured below) says the need to do something sustainable to satisfy consumer demand was the family's top priority.

Tommy O'Shea

"I suppose 70pc of the decision was that we wanted to do something sustainable and renewable, and 20-30pc was based around the financial impact of it because at the time we were looking at a payback of eight or nine years," he says.

"Subsequently the price of electricity was at its lowest ever for the first 18 months.

"We hope from year ten on that we will be getting free electricity to the tune of 10-12pc of (the operation's) annual usage."

Tommy says the bureaucracy around acquiring the grant to install the 250kW system was the only drawback in the entire process and that maintenance is easy.

"We don't even know they're up on the roof. We haven't had complaints from neighbours about glare," he says.