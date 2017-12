If you can buy a 14pc ration for €200-230/t, then a 4x4 bale of silage is only worth €20-25/bale, depending on quality. Remember that while bales provide bulk, most bales have 70-75pc water in them, while ration has 15-18pc water. The reality is that there is very little silage on the market at this price so the alternative is to simply feed restricted quantities of the silage you have and make up the shortfall with meals.

If silage is too expensive, limit the silage being offered to stock and top up with concentrates. Start this today and don't let the silage run out and then look for solutions.

Dairy cows and sucklers need a minimum of 18-20kg fresh weight of silage as roughage such as silage, while weanlings need a minimum 8-10kg fresh weight of silage, stores and in-calf heifers need a minimum of 12-15kg fresh weight of silage.

As a rule of thumb, where you were offering two bales to pens of stock per day, this is now restricted to one. Feed 2-4kg of meals to weanlings, in-calf heifers, stores, dry cows and autumn calved sucklers, depending on target gain and body condition. These feeding rates apply where you have only 50pc of your target forage requirements. If you have 70pc plus of your forage requirements, the feeding rates for ration can be reduced. If feeding minimum silage, a 14pc crude protein ration will suffice for most classes of stock.

However if you are feeding minimum straw, a higher feeding rate of meals will be necessary and an 18-20pc crude protein ration will be necessary to balance for protein. It is essential to feed minerals. STRAIGHT BARLEY

Straight barley is adequate for feeding with minimum silage to dry cows but not weanlings or in-calf heifers, unless silage crude protein is 15pc or greater. Otherwise, weanlings and heifers would need a 14pc crude protein mix. Straight barley is NOT adequate for feeding with minimum straw for any class of stock. Feed an 18-20pc crude protein ration. The use of simple three-way mixes combined with minimum silage enabled farmers to see out fodder shortages in previous years. Tom Coll is a Teagasc advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim

Meal feeding tips Animals will get used to this system over a short period of time. Remember to feed minerals to all classes of stock. Adequate space allowance is critically important to avoid some animals overeating and other animals being bullied.

Build up feeding rates slowly. This may require setting up additional trough feeding space in yards. All animals should be monitored regularly for signs of ill-thrift on this system. Monitor cow condition regularly and adjust concentrate input as required. Case study: 40 livestock and 25pc Dm silage in stock

In this example, I will look at a farmer with 20 cows and 20 weanlings weighing 300kg on marginal land with 130 bales of 25pc dry matter silage in the yard. At normal feeding levels 1.33 bales for the 20 cows per day and 0.67 of a bale per 20 weanlings would mean that the farmer would feed two bales per day and would run out of silage in two months. Assuming the farmer wishes to retain all stock on the farm the advice for this farmer is to ration the silage to all stock. One bale is sufficient roughage for the 20 cows and 20 weanlings per day or 50pc of normal requirements.

Adequate feed space and water supply are essential. The deficit in silage can be made up by feeding the cows 3-4kg per day of a simple three-way mix and feeding the weanlings 2-3kg of a 16pc protein ration. The farmer will have enough silage to last until late April the deficit can be made up with concentrates. Good value for money fodder extender rations are available from all local feed mills. Teagasc advisers, consultants and nutritionists are available to complete a fodder budget for you or to give the best advice on how to cope with a fodder shortage.

