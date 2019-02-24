The hard questions that need to be asked before leasing land
Leasing out some or part of your farm requires detailed consideration, writes Martin O'Sullivan
February will see many new land leases signed sealed and delivered while others will be under negotiation.
The decision to lease out part or all of one's farm is not easily arrived at and for many it represents a life-changing decision involving an act of faith in another farmer to look after your land and pay the agreed rent when due.
The decision to lease should be well thought through and professional advice should be sought. The following questions need to be considered when making such an important decision:
- Does it make financial sense?
- Are you ready to accept that another farmer will be farming your land?
- Will you lease some or all of your farm?
- Are you comfortable with whom you are leasing your farm to?
- How long do you want the lease to run for?
- Will you grant access to or lease farm buildings?
- What if the tenant wants to erect buildings on your farm?
- How will your BPS entitlements be dealt with in the lease?
- What special conditions do you want to include in the lease?
- Have you checked out the capital taxation implications of leasing?
I will not be able to cover all of these topics in a single article, so this week I will deal with the first five and cover the remainder in my next column (March 3).
The financial case
In the most recent Teagasc National Farm Survey figures the return from drystock and sheep farms was in the range €130-€140 per acre. This figure may be subject to tax so you may end up with considerably less than that.
Accordingly, the option of leasing will generally be financially attractive when compared to the return from beef or sheep farming, most especially because some or all of the rent will be free from income tax.
If you have Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlements to include in the lease, the net return may even give dairying a run for its money.
That said, if your land is not of great quality and the rent is not particularly attractive you should not dismiss the option of forestry which for softwood plantations can typically yield over €240 per acre in premiums for the first 15 years which is also tax-free and which can also attract receipt of the BPS on the afforested lands in many instances.