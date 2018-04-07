The guessing game - With less than a year to Brexit, confusion and uncertainty reign
"Our national journey out of the EU is almost over - and a glorious view awaits." As the clock ticks towards Brexit that is the worldview of the UK's foreign secretary Boris Johnson.
Yet, the vista Boris sees differs dramatically from the economic analysis and the reality on the ground in the agri-food sector.
Uncertainty has been the only constant since the UK voted to exit the EU.
The impact of the 2016 referendum was immediate as farmers and agri-businesses felt the pinch. Sterling slumped, and the horticultural sector took a hammering as some mushroom producers went to the wall.
Two years on, uncertainty remains the defining feature of Brexit with no one knowing what the terms of departure will be, when a deal will be completed or how long the transition period from EU membership to the new 'global Britain' will take.
On this side of the water, the potential impacts of a hard Brexit on farming and agri-businesses have been well signalled.
Yet as the incoming UCD Professor of Agriculture and Food Economics Dr Michael Wallace points out, key policy makers in the UK still don't appear to accept the potentially destructive impacts of Brexit for the UK's agri-food sector.
In his current position with Newcastle University, Dr Wallace has studied the impact on UK agriculture and the future of direct payments for farmers post Brexit.