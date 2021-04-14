Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tensions mount over Kerry dairy deal

IFA President Tim Cullinan Expand

Close

IFA President Tim Cullinan

IFA President Tim Cullinan

IFA President Tim Cullinan

Simon Brouder

With reports that Kerry Group is set to make a decision on Kerry Co-op's offer to purchase the food and ingredients giant's dairy processing arm there are growing divisions among co-op shareholders.

Kerry Co-op are understood to have offered Kerry Group in the region of €700 million to purchase the Group's dairy Business with negotiations about the potential sale underway for several weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy