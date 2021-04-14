Tensions mount over Kerry dairy deal

With reports that Kerry Group is set to make a decision on Kerry Co-op's offer to purchase the food and ingredients giant's dairy processing arm there are growing divisions among co-op shareholders.

Kerry Co-op are understood to have offered Kerry Group in the region of €700 million to purchase the Group's dairy Business with negotiations about the potential sale underway for several weeks.

The deal currently on the table would see Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group form a temporary 'joint venture' company to run the dairy business, with the co-op initially taking a 60 per cent stake. Kerry Group would then be bought out of the business over the subsequent three to five years. This joint venture would take control of Kerry Group's five milk plants; a feed mill and 27 farm shops.

With Kerry Group widely expected to make a decision on the deal in the coming days rumours are now circulating that an unidentified third party has entered the equation and tabled an alternative €800 million offer for Kerry Group's dairy operations.

This has prompted serious concerns among Kerry dairy farmers that Kerry Group's dairy operations may now be sold to the third party bidder, a development that would have potentially enormous ramifications for the county's dairy producers.

Aside from the speculation that the dairy business could be sold to outside interests there are growing fears among co-op members over reports that the 'joint venture' deal will not be put to a ballot of Kerry Co-op Shareholders for approval.

Much of the opposition to the deal centres on the fact that the Co-op purchase would be part funded by a 'haircut' on the Kerry Co-op Redemption Scheme.

This would effectively entail a significant reduction in the share conversion ratio when Kerry Co-op shares are converted into Kerry Group shares, a move which could have major financial ramifications for many Co-op shareholders.

If a deal is done without a ballot moves are already underway to gather enough Co-op shareholder signatures - 1,200 out of approximately 6,000 - to force and Emergency General Meeting.

This week the Irish Farmers' Association weighed in on the debate with IFA President Tim Cullinan saying it is critical that farmers are fully consulted on any joint venture before a deal is finalised.

"The proposed joint venture is a huge decision for Kerry Co-op. Any such arrangement will have a significant impact on milk suppliers. Farmers have to be fully consulted prior to any deal," he said.

"The relationship between a milk supplier and their processor is a unique one given how perishable milk is and the difficulties in moving milk processor," said Mr Cullinan.

"A decision to fundamentally change the ownership structure of one of the largest milk processors in the country has to be done in full consultation with the impacted farmers. They want adequate safeguards to make sure all their milk will be collected, processed and well paid for, regardless of current or future ownership structures."

"We understand the commercial sensitivities that surround negotiations during the due diligence process. However, once this is concluded, farmers must be given all the necessary information on the joint venture to allow them to fully assess the proposal".