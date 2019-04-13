'Teething problems' for biomass energy plan

The lack of infrastructure and understanding around biomass production will lead to teething problems for farmers interested in generating renewable energy, Teagasc energy specialist Barry Caslin has warned.

Mr Caslin said Ireland is not going to meet its renewable heat targets in time for 2020.

He added that since 50pc of our target to increase renewable energy targets by 16pc is going to come from biomass, it will require farmers to get involved, but the lack of facilities for processing biomass will be an issue.

"We don't really have a lot of ways of assembling biomass, we don't have biomass trade centres," he said.

"If you want to buy oil in the morning you know how to order it; in the case of biomass you might be unsure where to get it.

"There's a lot of uncertainty around processing, procurement and trade centres.

"It has to be dried down, most boilers won't operate it above 20pc moisture content

"Many boilers tell you they won't cover at 30pc moisture and if the boiler gives up after a while, it's not covered under the warranty. So that could lead to teething problems; getting it at the right moisture could be difficult with the absence of drying facilities."