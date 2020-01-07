Teagasc open to formal link-up with ag consultants

Such a move was recommended by economist Jim Power in a recent report which highlighted that ACA members provide advisory services to 55,000 farmers, while Teagasc provides services to a further 43,000.

Addressing a hearing of the Dáil Agriculture Committee, Dr Tom Kelly of Teagasc said the State body is open to agreeing a memorandum of understanding with ACA.

"We hope to have the opportunity to work with the ACA. Its members reach a large clientele that we cannot reach with our current staff numbers. They are needed, and we feel obligated to support them fully. Individually, we have working relationships at local level and at national level," he said.