Teagasc issue key budget and management advice to help farmers bridge the fodder gap

Get fertiliser out immediately to maximise grass growth through August/ September to build grass supply.
Claire Fox

With the average deficit in silage stocks on Irish farms estimated to be 28pc of total fodder requirements and many farms having deficits of greater than 40pc requirements, the Teagasc Fodder InterAgecy group have issued advice to farmers on how to bridge the fodder gap and take advantage of recent rains.

What can you do now to ensure you have enough fodder for next winter?

Spread fertiliser

Get fertiliser out immediately to maximise grass growth through August/ September to build grass supply for autumn grazing and to harvest a 3rd cut of silage in September.

Contract grow silage

Can you identify a neighbour willing to contract grow silage?There is potential for some farms to facilitate the short term growing of a silage crop through August / September and earn €75+ per acre. Talk to your neighbours about putting a plan/ contract in place.

Forage crops

Forage Crops (rape, hybrid rape, stubble turnips etc) can be incorporated into a reseeding programme, or sown on a sacrifice paddock to provide feed for the winter.

These crops are suitable for dry soil types and need to be sown by the first week of September. Make sure to seek advice on forage crops. These crops are best grazed in situ.

Alternative grass forages

Fast growing grasses including Westerwolds and Italian ryegrass have the potential to produce a silage crop in September and again in late Spring.

These forages are best suited to tillage ground after a Spring crop is harvested. The advantage of these over the forage crops is that they can be harvested and transported and don’t require animals grazing in situ.

Other key technical advice included:

Grazing ground – spread 27 units of N/acre to kick start grass growth, after the rain fall over the weekend. This should be spread immediately while moisture is still available. Spread P & K compounds plus S, where fertiliser plans allow.

  • As we head into August, a 30 day rotation must be implemented. This is to allow you to build up grass covers and to build up surplus grass – to replace some of the silage fed.
  • Planning a 3rd cut silage – Due to a potential mineralisation of soils after the prolonged dry period, the advice is to spread 50 units of nitrogen per acre now on potential 3rd cut silage. After 2/3 weeks, depending on growth rates, apply an additional 20 units nitrogen per acre.
  • Harvesting a second cut - It is reported that there is high nitrogen readings in grass crops ready for harvesting. It is important that these crops are wilted for 24 hours before being picked up. Wilting will increase dry matter and sugar content overcoming high nitrogen levels.
  • Manage supplementation levels during this difficult time to help build grass. Even as normal rainfall levels return and growth improves, supplementation will need to continue to build grass on the farm.
  • Lowly stocked farmers should harvest surpluses and consider growing a 2nd/3rd cut crop of silage. Forage will be in demand for the winter of 2018/2019 and this will be beneficial to both lowly and highly stocked farmers.
  • Forage crops may be an alternative but the 15th August is a cut-off date for sowing these crop to optimise yield.

Detailed winter fodder budget calculator:

Fodder plan 1.JPG
Fodder plan 2.JPG

 

 

Online Editors

