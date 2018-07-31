With the average deficit in silage stocks on Irish farms estimated to be 28pc of total fodder requirements and many farms having deficits of greater than 40pc requirements, the Teagasc Fodder InterAgecy group have issued advice to farmers on how to bridge the fodder gap and take advantage of recent rains.

Teagasc issue key budget and management advice to help farmers bridge the fodder gap

What can you do now to ensure you have enough fodder for next winter?

Spread fertiliser

Get fertiliser out immediately to maximise grass growth through August/ September to build grass supply for autumn grazing and to harvest a 3rd cut of silage in September.

Contract grow silage

Can you identify a neighbour willing to contract grow silage?There is potential for some farms to facilitate the short term growing of a silage crop through August / September and earn €75+ per acre. Talk to your neighbours about putting a plan/ contract in place.

Forage crops

Forage Crops (rape, hybrid rape, stubble turnips etc) can be incorporated into a reseeding programme, or sown on a sacrifice paddock to provide feed for the winter.