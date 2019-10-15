Teagasc goes solar as it takes a lead on reducing farm emissions

Director Gerry Boyle admitted there is an issue among farmers not wanting to plant land, but said the potential of forestry to offset emissions is substantial.

"The challenge is we have a declining level of afforestation for a host of reasons. There are social issues - people are objecting in some parts of the country. Something has to be done. We are working to promote afforestation, but clearly it's not working."

Apart from 'professional foresters', who are the majority of people planting sitka spruce, Mr Boyle said other farmers can take small steps to improve biodiversity on their farms.

"There are things you can do, small steps, on the farm, like plant a corner of a field. You're not doing this for economic reasons, you're doing it for aesthetic and it's your contribution to biodiversity.

"It will be a way for farmers to demonstrate they are doing their bit for the environment."

Mr Boyle is appealing to "farmers who would not have considered the idea of planting copses".

"I don't think commercial farmers have a great problem in planting small amounts of trees and hedgerows," he said.

"I'm not talking about beef farmers switching, I'm talking about the potential on a dairy farm doing a little to create biodiversity and make some contribution to sequestration.

"We need to look at re-establishing hedgerows and we're going to start in Teagasc. There is a commitment there and we will commence that process."

Mr Boyle said that while his organisation has done a lot of work on energy crops, policy has bedevilled that and led to a stop-go situation.

"I'm a great fan of anaerobic digestion and we're about to commission a demonstration plant in Grange that can use grass.

"We are also going to install a pilot biomethane plant."

Teagasc, he said, has a significant need to recruit top scientists in greenhouse gas analysis and the environment and biodiversity.

"But we have a massive challenge as starting salaries are so restricted across the public sector," he said.

