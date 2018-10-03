Farm Ireland
Teagasc financial statements to be examined by Public Accounts Committee

Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle
Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle
Margaret Donnelly

Officials from Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture will be before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) tomorrow to discuss Teagasc’s Financial Statements 2017.

According to a statement, the meeting will commence with an overall discussion and review of the recent report published by the Office Of The Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) into the Accounts of the Public Service 2017.

The C&AG has highlighted a number of items in his report and the Committee will discuss incorporating these into its work programme.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, PAC Chair, Seán Fleming TD, said today, “The Committee will question Teagasc on the reduction in its operating surplus to €5.023m in 2017 from €7.950m in 2016.

"We will also question Teagasc on its procurement practices, specifically what gave rise to 19 contracts being non-compliant with procurement guidelines. In 2017, €11.8m was spent by Teagasc on advisory service fees; Committee Members will seek to ascertain how the fee rates for such advisory services are determined and how contracts are awarded.”

Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc Director and Tom Doherty, Chief Operations Officer with Teagasc, along with Kevin Smyth, Secretary General (Acting) from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be in front of the committee.

Online Editors

