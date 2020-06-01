Teagasc and Goodman at top of list for CAP money

Semi-State bodies, Larry Goodman and Godolphin are among the top beneficiaries of EU farm payments, according to the latest list of CAP beneficiaries published by the Department of Agriculture.

The 2019 list is topped by Teagasc, which received €13.8m. Commercial mushrooms in Monaghan was next on €3.9m, followed by Bord Bia (€3.8m). The National Dairy Council received €1.134, with the majority to run the School Fruit Veg & Milk Scheme.

The Goodmans got €399,000, through their two farms.

Godolphin Ireland received €217,018 through their equine operations.

Pedigree

Peter and John Queally, who set up Dawn Meats in 1980, benefited from over €201,100. Vegetable farmers O'Sheas in Kilkenny received €258,000, while Cyril Goode, from Arklow, vet and renowned pedigree cattle-breeder and importer, received €207,000.

Country Crest owners Michael and Gabriel Hoey received €188,000.

Meat processor Kepak's farm in Ratoath which is owned by the Keating family, received €155,000.

A number of agricultural consultants feature high up on the list, mainly in receipt of money for the Knowledge Transfer programme - of which approximately 60pc is paid on to farmers.

On average, the total direct payment received by Irish farmers was €17,000, according to Teagasc.

Indo Farming