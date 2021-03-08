Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Employee or contractor? How to determine the employment status of farm workers – and why it’s vital to get it right

So much hinges on what category a farm helper falls in to — and Revenue are cracking down on the issue

Many factors: It may not always be clear which employment category a farm worker falls in to. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Many factors: It may not always be clear which employment category a farm worker falls in to. Photo: Roger Jones

Many factors: It may not always be clear which employment category a farm worker falls in to. Photo: Roger Jones

Many factors: It may not always be clear which employment category a farm worker falls in to. Photo: Roger Jones

Brian Harty

Spring is a particularly busy time for farmers , and those who operate on their own without family help often need short-term assistance from a farm helper to bridge the labour-intensive period.

This contract status of a farm helper can be self-employed contractor or employee.

It may not always be clear to the farmer which category the helper falls in to; this can lead to a wrong employment status for the helper.

Most Watched

Privacy