Employee or contractor? How to determine the employment status of farm workers – and why it’s vital to get it right

Spring is a particularly busy time for farmers , and those who operate on their own without family help often need short-term assistance from a farm helper to bridge the labour-intensive period.

This contract status of a farm helper can be self-employed contractor or employee.

It may not always be clear to the farmer which category the helper falls in to; this can lead to a wrong employment status for the helper.

The mere agreement of farmer and farm helper that a contract of self-employment exists does not in itself make the farm helper self-employed.

This is an area that the Revenue Commissioners are increasingly focusing on, and in an investigation of a case, the Revenue officer may take a different interpretation to the farmer and/or farm helper.

There is a significant body of case law, and a Code of Practice to help determine whether an employee or contractor relationship exists between two parties, but each case must be judged on its own merits.

A worker is normally an employee if they:

■ are directed by someone on how, when and where to work;

■ have set working hours;

■ have no personal financial risk relating to the work;

■ receive a fixed wage;

■ supply labour only;

■ cannot subcontract the work;

■ are covered under the employer’s insurance;

■ work for only one person or business.

A worker is normally self-employed if they:

■ own their own business;

■ control how, when and where the work is done;

■ control the hours of work in fulfilling the job obligations;

■ are exposed to financial risk by having to bear the cost of making good faulty or substandard work carried out under the contract;

■ control costs and pricing of the job;

■ provide their own equipment and machinery necessary for the job;

■ provide materials for the job;

■ can hire other people to complete the job;

■ provide their own insurance cover, eg public liability cover;

■ can provide the same services to more than one person or business at the same time.

Generally an individual should satisfy the self-employed factors above, otherwise he or she will likely be deemed an employee.

Note that it is possible to be employed and self-employed at the same time in different jobs.

For example an agricultural contractor who spreads slurry using their own machinery for various farmers would indicate self-employed status.

But if that contractor was to also carry out labour-only work with set hours each week for the same farmer, it may indicate a status of employment.

The consequences of employment status

■ An employee will have rights in respect of working time, overtime, holidays, maternity/parental leave, protection from unfair dismissal etc, whereas a self-employed individual will not have all these rights and protection.

■ An employer will be liable to additional costs such as employer’s PRSI which can be as much as 11.05pc of the rate paid to the labourer.

■ The employer will be required to register with the Revenue Commissioners as an employer, and to notify Revenue and issue payslips for every payment made.

The employer will also be required to withhold any taxes such as Income Tax, PRSI and USC due on behalf of the employee and pay these taxes to Revenue on a frequent basis throughout the year.

■ A self-employed individual however, will be paid the full cost of the job and they will be required to account for their own taxes to Revenue on a yearly basis.

■ Depending on the level of earnings, a self-employed individual may be required to register for VAT.

■ There is also more scope for a self-employed individual to claim deductibility for expenses incurred than there is for an employee.

Regardless of both parties’ preference surrounding the status of the contract, it is imperative that the farmer considers the full facts of the case and is satisfied that a contract of employment or self-employment exists before proceeding.

Brian Harty, of Harty Tax Consulting, is a chartered tax adviser based in Cloyne, Co Cork; email: info@hartytaxconsulting.ie