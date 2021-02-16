Cutting corners on land leases can have dire consequences if you want to avail of tax reliefs

The land leasing season is in full swing and by all accounts Brexit or Covid are having little effect with prices well up on last year.

It takes more than a worldwide pandemic and a potentially catastrophic economic near miss to dampen the farmer’s resilience, positivity and optimism.

The attitude is, as always, get up, dust yourself down and get on with it. That is why after 40 years I enjoy my work as much as ever.

In this article I will concentrate mainly on the tax exemption associated with land leases and the importance of a properly prepared lease.

Seldom a day goes by at this time of year that I do not get a query on leases and, in particular, the associated tax breaks. I frequently encounter documents masquerading as leases that certainly would not pass muster with Revenue.

The tax exemption is a very valuable relief as detailed in the table attached and not having a properly constructed lease could have dire consequences if Revenue were to claw back relief already granted not to mention interest and penalties. I will deal with the potential pitfalls by way of questions and answers.

Is there a need for a formal lease?

While there is no absolute requirement to have a formal lease drawn up, Revenue require that a qualifying lease must be in writing or evidenced in writing.

If a lease is not in writing, a memorandum or note in writing should be requested, which:

contains the names and addresses of the lessor(s) and lessee(s)

specifies the acreage, address, location etc. of the land which is the subject of the lease

sets out the terms of the lease

is signed by the lessor(s)

So in summary, a word of mouth arrangement will not satisfy Revenue.

Protection

Apart from Revenue’s requirements I have to recommend that a formal lease should always be drawn up in order to protect both landowner and tenant if things go wrong.

The IFA master lease is an excellent template but simply that, a template. If a lease is costing nothing to prepare, well then, the chances are it is worth nothing.

Always seek independent advice from a professional. No two leases will be the same as each landowner may need various special conditions inserted that are specific to his requirements. Every lease should be stamped with Revenue and registered with the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA).

Can I insert a break clause?

Revenue require that a lease must be for a definite term of 5 years or more. The important word in this context is ‘definite’ so inserting a break clause renders the lease indefinite and would not satisfy the tax exemption requirements.

Can I extend a lease at the end of the term?

My recommendation is to draw up a new lease at the end of the term, While a simple lease extension is possible, Revenue will regard the extension as a new term so, in order to continue qualifying for the tax exemption, the extended term will need to be for a definite term of 5 years or more. In other words, extending a lease for a year or two will not extend the tax exemption.

Who are not qualifying lessees?

Certain related or connected parties are not eligible as lessees in order to qualify the landowner for the tax exemption. These are:

immediate family (e.g. grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, etc.)

a husband or wife or the immediate family of the husband or wife as outlined above

a person with whom the lessor is in partnership or the husband or wife of that person or the immediate family of that person,

a trustee who is a lessee of the person who set up a trust or connected parties to either as set out above

a company which is under the control of the lessor or under the control of a person who is connected with the lessor as per the above

I am a widow: can I lease to my late husband’s brother and qualify for the exemption?

The answer is yes as once your husband is dead, your brother-in-law is no longer considered a connected party.

Is my basic payment also eligible for the tax exemption?

Where a farmer leases both his land and the basic payment entitlement, the entire amount received will qualify for relief subject to the overall limits as set out in the table.

It is not necessary to apportion the rent received between the land and the basic payment entitlements but it is important to include reference to the entitlements in the lease.

If I am leasing for the first time in 2021 what are the consequences for my entitlements?

The Basic Payment Scheme is due to cease at the end of 2021 and will be replaced by a new scheme. The concern for most landowners is whether they will lose their entitlements if they opt to lease them out from 2021 onwards.

There is no immediate answer to this question as the terms of the replacement scheme have yet to be revealed, but it is probably safe to say that non-active farmers will definitely lose them at some point. The question is will it be 2022 or in 2028 when the next scheme comes to an end?

What we do know is that part of the payment under the proposed new scheme will be conditional on the farmer (lessee) carrying out certain actions which will have associated compliance costs. This means the days of landowners getting back 100pc of the payment is probably nearing an end.

It is of course possible for a lessor to request that a provision be included in the lease whereby a proportion of any financial benefit resulting from any future area-based schemes that falls the way of the tenant will be reflected by an increase in rent.

Such an inclusion may involve the entitlements being sold to the lessee as part of such an arrangement. This would ensure that at least a proportion of any future payments will go to the landowner for the duration of the lease.

How much tax relief can I claim?

An annual tax saving of up to €16,000 can be made by an individual landowner in any one year or double that amount if the land happens to be in joint names with one’s spouse. The table sets out the relief available for the various lengths of lease for an individual landowner.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers Handbook. He is a partner in O’Sullivan Malone and Company, accountants and registered auditors: www.som.ie



