Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Brian Harty: The once-off tax relief that can save farmers a small fortune on land sales

Farmers selling land and property bought between the end of 2011 and 2014 can make significant savings on Capital Gains Tax

The special Capital Gains Tax relief applies to residential and commercial (including farmland) property bought between December 7, 2011 and December 31, 2014 Expand

Close

The special Capital Gains Tax relief applies to residential and commercial (including farmland) property bought between December 7, 2011 and December 31, 2014

The special Capital Gains Tax relief applies to residential and commercial (including farmland) property bought between December 7, 2011 and December 31, 2014

The special Capital Gains Tax relief applies to residential and commercial (including farmland) property bought between December 7, 2011 and December 31, 2014

Brian Harty

Did you purchase property between December 7, 2011 and December 31, 2014? If so, then you may be entitled to substantial tax savings on gains arising from the disposal of that property.

An often overlooked relief on Capital Gains Tax (CGT) was introduced in Finance Act 2012. This CGT relief was introduced as part of the government stimulus plan to encourage development of the Irish property sector.

Most Watched

Privacy