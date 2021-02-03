Sweeping surveillance powers still on the cards for competition watchdog

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has declined to rule out the possibility that it will empower the competition watchdog to carry out surveillance on cartels without court permission.

The Department is seeking changes to competition law to allow the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to bypass An Garda Siochána and the Courts Service to gather evidence of white collar crimes.

The proposed new law – the Competition (Amendments) Bill 2021 – could include provisions to wiretap telephone conversations, access internet communications and obtain clandestine recordings of private meetings. It is part of a package of measures to strengthen the CCPC's capacity to clamp down on business conspiracies.

In an Oireachtas committee hearing yesterday scrutinising the general scheme of the bill, the Department official in charge of competition policy, Clare McNamara, was unable to confirm that the draft law would require court permission to wiretap cartel suspects.

Read More

Under persistent questioning by Sinn Féin’s Louise O'Reilly, she only went as far to say that she could not "see us allowing that to happen" and that the drafting would take account of due process.

"We want to expand the current power and apply the current safeguards," she said, adding that a garda is already seconded to the CCPC. "The plan is to get as much access to the content of communications as possible."

Currently the CCPC is limited in its power to investigate illegal collusion in the business world and can only access communications metadata.

A spokesperson for the Department said the drafting process was continuing and "the views of the Office of the Attorney General, the responses to the public consultation and the views of the Joint Committee will all be taken into account in finalising policy decisions".

Ms O'Reilly told the Irish Independent she was satisfied with the answers she received in yesterday's hearing.

"However, as ever, we won’t be convinced until we see the final draft of the Bill to be certain that there is the necessary oversight," she said. "It is important that there is the necessary judicial oversight of any additional powers, not just to ensure that people do not have their rights breached, but also to make sure there are no legal difficulties, of the State’s own making, that cause cases to falter when they go before the courts."

Read More

Online Editors