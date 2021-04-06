Farming

Surge in permits for non-EU meat factory workers

Vital labour: The issuing of work permits to non-EU workers plays an important role in the meat processing industry

Gordon Deegan

The number of work permits issued to meat processing companies for non-EU nationals soared last year, despite Covid-19.

Figures provided by the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment show that 1,352 work permits were issued to the main meat processors last year, compared to 1,129 for all processors in 2019.

Two Dawn Meats entities last year secured 432 work permits. Other operators to feature prominently include Anglo Irish Beef Processors (281), Kepak (169), Rosderra (157), Slaney Foods (147), Liffey Meats (102) and Irish Country Meats (Sheepmeat, 64).

