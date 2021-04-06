Surge in permits for non-EU meat factory workers

Vital labour: The issuing of work permits to non-EU workers plays an important role in the meat processing industry

The number of work permits issued to meat processing companies for non-EU nationals soared last year, despite Covid-19.

Figures provided by the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment show that 1,352 work permits were issued to the main meat processors last year, compared to 1,129 for all processors in 2019.

Two Dawn Meats entities last year secured 432 work permits. Other operators to feature prominently include Anglo Irish Beef Processors (281), Kepak (169), Rosderra (157), Slaney Foods (147), Liffey Meats (102) and Irish Country Meats (Sheepmeat, 64).

The surge last year followed new Government regulations introduced in 2019 which provided for an additional quota of 1,000 General Employment Permits for the meat processing sector, to address labour shortages in the industry. There were 923 non-EU permits issued for the sector in 2018, 174 for 2017 and 168 for 2016. Grappled

Meanwhile, the Department figures show that 5,197 non-EU national health workers were issued with work permits in 2020 as the HSE grappled with Covid-19. The sector to secure the second highest number of work permits for non-EU nationals was Information and Communication Activities, on 4,725. By nationality, across all sectors, the highest number of work permits were issued to Indians, on 5,565 work, with Brazilians next on 1,799 and Pakistanis on 978. The number of work permits for the meat processing industry dropped back in the first two months of this year. The issuing of work permits to non-EU workers plays an important role in the meat processing industry. Recently, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the agrifood sector played a crucial role in keeping supply chains working, keeping the nation fed and driving food exports to ensure a balanced economy. “The sector is the largest indigenous export sector and drove exports of €13.2 billion in 2020 despite all the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Ireland operates a managed employment permits system maximising the benefits of economic migration and minimising the risk of disrupting Ireland’s labour market. “The employment permits system is designed to facilitate the entry of appropriately skilled non-EEA nationals to fill skills and/or labour shortages. “However, this objective must be balanced by the need to ensure that there are no suitably qualified Irish/EEA nationals available to undertake the work and that the shortage is a genuine one. “The system is vacancy-led.”

