Supplies of plant protection and veterinary products safe from a no-deal Brexit scenario

While the farm sector in Britain has warned of possible shortages of veterinary medicines, Irish suppliers insisted that the vast bulk of products will not be impacted by a UK crash-out.

Similarly, suppliers of herbicides, fungicides and other plant health products have been assured by manufacturers of ample supplies for the spring.

Although Ireland and Britain have traditionally been treated as one market for such products, Irish importers are now dealing directly with manufacturers on the continent for supplies instead of through UK distributors.

Companies contacted by the Farming Independent maintained that the new supply structures were already in place.

Donal Duggan of Duggan Veterinary Supplies pointed out that 99pc of animal health medicines are supplied by manufacturers based in mainland Europe.

In the case of the small number of products that are manufactured in Britain, Mr Duggan insisted that existing industry structures allowed for replacement products to be sourced elsewhere in the EU.

Dual-labelling

Edmond Wall of C&M Vetlink said the EU decision earlier this year that allowed dual-labelling of veterinary medicines for Ireland and Britain had removed a major source of concern for the industry.

Mr Wall said European manufacturers were putting distributors in place for Ireland and establishing structures that will facilitate direct supplies from the continent.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Brett of Brett Brothers and Donal Fitzgerald of Goldcrop said that stocks of plant protection products for the autumn were already in the country and that supplies for the spring were being imported directly from the continent.

Mr Brett said these supplies would be brought in through Waterford or Dublin ports.

