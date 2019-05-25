Supermac beefing up his targets for Irish producers

Fast food chain will spend €50m on locally sourced raw materials by 2021. Pat McDonagh. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Fast food chain will spend €50m on locally sourced raw materials by 2021. Pat McDonagh. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Sales of Irish produce at Supermacs' outlets will top €50m by 2021 on the back of continued expansion in the business.

The Irish restaurant chain expects to spend €40m on locally-sourced chicken, beef and other produce this year, which is up €7m on 2017.

However, Supermac's owner, Pat McDonagh, is predicting continued growth of 10-12pc over the coming years and is confident of achieving a further €10m in sales by 2021.

He pointed out that the number of outlets nationally will soon reach 120, while the McDonagh family has added a further two locations to their Só Hotel Group stable.

A key selling point for Superac's has been its commitment to using Irish produce and Mr McDonagh was adamant that this policy would continue.

"We are strongly committed to Irish farmers, and the farming community in general, and this is a very strong endorsement of the quality of Irish produce on Irish farms that I am proud to serve it in each of our restaurants," Mr McDonagh said.

"Last year we spent over €9m on Irish chicken and our projections indicate that we will be spending more in 2019," he insisted.

"On this basis we are projecting that our spend on Irish beef, chicken, bacon and vegetables will be €40m in 2019," he said.

"I am expecting 10-12pc growth per year and we should get to sales of €50m inside the next two years," Mr McDonagh predicted.

This will be good news for Supermac's meat suppliers. Rangeland Meats and Liffey Meats who supply the bulk of the beef burgers to the business, with Manor Farm and Western Brand providing the chicken.

"We are over 40 years in business and since we started in Ballinasloe in 1978 we have always looked to local suppliers wherever possible, be that for farm produce or construction materials," Mr McDonagh said.

In the past the Supermac's boss has been vocal in his support of beef and poultry farmers, and their efforts to secure improved prices - even though this presented cost challenges for his own business.

"I worked for a local farmer as a young fellow and I couldn't understand how he knew all the sheep," the Ballinasloe native recalled.

"I'd hate to see the small farmer go out of business because it was no longer profitable, and large producers take over."

He said there had to be a balance on price which was a "win, win" for the producer, the processor and the retailer.

Supermac's will open its latest plaza in Kinnegad in Westmeath next week, at the junction of the M4 and M6. A further store is due to open in Wexford shortly, with four more in the pipeline at Ennis, Portlaoise, Longford and Letterkenny.

 

 

