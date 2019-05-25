Supermac beefing up his targets for Irish producers

The Irish restaurant chain expects to spend €40m on locally-sourced chicken, beef and other produce this year, which is up €7m on 2017.

However, Supermac's owner, Pat McDonagh, is predicting continued growth of 10-12pc over the coming years and is confident of achieving a further €10m in sales by 2021.

He pointed out that the number of outlets nationally will soon reach 120, while the McDonagh family has added a further two locations to their Só Hotel Group stable.

A key selling point for Superac's has been its commitment to using Irish produce and Mr McDonagh was adamant that this policy would continue.

"We are strongly committed to Irish farmers, and the farming community in general, and this is a very strong endorsement of the quality of Irish produce on Irish farms that I am proud to serve it in each of our restaurants," Mr McDonagh said.

"Last year we spent over €9m on Irish chicken and our projections indicate that we will be spending more in 2019," he insisted.

"On this basis we are projecting that our spend on Irish beef, chicken, bacon and vegetables will be €40m in 2019," he said.