Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 26 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘Sugar beet industry can be revived if farmers are willing’

The viability of beet production in Ireland has been questioned
The viability of beet production in Ireland has been questioned
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

The Carlow sugar factory was the life-blood of the south eastern town and county from its establishment in 1926 to its closure in 2005.

In the past year there have been rumours and open discussion about reviving the sugar beet industry in the region.

An Oireachtas report on the future of the tillage sector produced by the Committee on Agriculture published late last year called for a review of the opportunities in sugar beet.

Earlier this year Beet Ireland, a lobby group seeking to re-establish the Irish sugar beet industry, acquired  a 200ac site for a factory at Plumperstown on the Carlow-Kildare border.

Michael Hoey of Beet Ireland believes there is a real market for Irish sugar.

“As a  food producer we are importing huge amounts of ingredients, there is a definite willingness in the Irish food industry to buy Irish sugar,” he said.

Vincent Hughes from Ballinkillen, Co Carlow took pulling fodder beet for farmer Paddy Brennan. Roger Jones.
Vincent Hughes from Ballinkillen, Co Carlow took pulling fodder beet for farmer Paddy Brennan. Roger Jones.

While the tillage sector is going through a tough time at the moment he nevertheless believes there are real possibilities.

Now that Beet Ireland has bought the site for a new factory at Plumperstown on the Carlow-Kildare border, and raised awareness of the potential for the industry, Mr Hoey believes that it is up to the farmers to take the opportunity.

Also Read

“We have the best site in the country, the quotas are gone, all it will take is a willingness on the part of farmers to make it happen,” he said.

Beet tops on tillage eProfit test

Teagasc's Michael Hennessy has urged all tillage farmers to complete an eProfit monitor to "benchmark" themselves after they released the most recent figures.

Results for 2016 showed beet delivered the largest net margin for average growers of €642/ha. "You don't rush into beet unless you have that market," said Mr Hennessy, adding it was similar to some of the other break crops. Winter oats performed well with a net margin of €235/ha.

He pointed out the figures do not include labour, and beet can be very labour intensive. He said malting barley did perform well but the top one third of spring barley feed growers earned more than the average malting barley grower.

Beans deliver well but without the protein payment it did not "stand on its own two feet" and only produced a net margin of €41/ha. Mr Hennessy said the figures were having an effect on malting barley with farmers realising that it is "not the only crop out there".


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Amy Finn (right) with team-mate Miriam Bourke at the WBFSH Young Breeders' World Championship in Canada last year

Burning ambition - Kilkenny woman with plans to breed and produce horses for...
File photo

How farmers to avoid the Capital Gains tax net when transferring land
Pictured are Wexford COCO Cathaoirleach John Hearty, John O’Toole, CEO BIM, entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow, Tom Enright, Chief Executive Wexford LEO, Minister of State Michael Darcy at the launch of the BUCANIER project in Ireland.

€2.9m fund for small agri-food businesses in Ireland and Wales
Stock image. GettyImages

Meat processors need 2,000 extra workers
Stock photo of a brood of hens.

Footage shows 'horrific conditions' endured by 500,000 chickens in farm...
(stock photo)

EU auditors call for CAP spend to be based on 'relevant' targets

Why Baileys new tipple won't keep Irish dairy farmers sweet


Top Stories

High hopes in Kildare for €12,000/ac: Strengthening economy sees land...
A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign stands on the border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne .

Brexit border: Farmer's land could be cut in two for the second time and...

How this calf went from deformed to perfectly normal in just three days

Keenans feeder wagon now available in miniature
Reel Easy: Shane Dobson, Daniel Doherty, Shane Grimes, Shane Hagen, Luke Hurson Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Students design 'reel easy' way to stop wire tangling up
Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Cattle in US feedlots hits 16-year high in February as drought persists
The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth

Compact 62ac Meath farm guided at €600,000