Suckler cow numbers tumble as young farmers hop on board the dairy gravy train

The county-by-county breakdown confirms that many younger farmers are opting to switch to dairying or calf-to-beef systems.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture AIMS database show there were almost 917,000 beef cows at the end of 2014 but this number had fallen to 864,500 last month.

Beef cow numbers nationally have fallen almost 6pc over the past four years.

The financial pressures of suckler farming in the west coast, where weather has also taken its toll, were evident. However, the sharpest decrease has taken place in eastern and south-eastern counties.

Suckler numbers in Waterford have fallen by 18.9pc from 22,400 to 18,240, while Kilkenny is down 11.9pc and Cork 8.4pc.