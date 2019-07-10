Suckler cow herd won't be reduced - Creed

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

There are no plans to reduce the suckler cow herd to facilitate the expansion of the dairy sector, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has said.

In a recent Dáil debate Sligo-Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon asked Minister Creed if he had plans to decrease the suckler sector to pave the way for dairy expansion.

Minister Creed insisted that "no Department policy has ever been introduced to sustain that perception".

"I have no plans to reduce the suckler cow herd to facilitate the expansion of the dairy sector," he said.

"Decisions to expand or reduce herd sizes in any sector are matters for individual farmers, determined by their own best interests and, of course, subject to adherence to relevant environmental regulation.

"All the efforts we have made have been about trying to deliver supports. Any funds we can get our hands on have been targeted at the beef sector.

"In providing these very significant supports to suckler farmers, my objective has been to introduce measures that encourage farmers to make the best decisions possible to improve profitability and the environmental and economic efficiency of the farming system.

"I will continue to support suckler farmers and to be guided by those principles."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

On the terms and conditions and supply reduction of the €50m Brexit beef fund from the EU, the Minister said the Department's ­submission contained no proposals for supply reduction - and is available to read on the Department's website.

He added that he doesn't envisage that the stipulation attached to the fund to reduce production "will inflict any long-term structural damage to the industry".

Minister Creed pointed to the EU support package distributed to dairy farmers during the dairy crisis in 2016 which required a reduction in production.

"Interventions by the Commission come with terms and conditions attached and we make the effort to ensure the Department and the agriculture community are in a position to live within those terms and conditions," he said.

Damaging

"My thought process is that it is manageable. We managed it in the dairy industry without damaging the sector and can also manage it in the beef sector."

Fianna Fáil Agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue claimed that Irish farmers has been "misled" by the Minister and Commissioner Hogan on the fund as "there was no mention of this funding being tied to stock reduction or restructuring before voters went to the polls in the local and European elections".

"It was entirely sold as a market disturbance measure to address income loss," Deputy McConalogue said.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Origin chief executive Tom O’Mahony

Origin Enterprises sells off 31 acres of land in Cork docklands for...
Photo: PA

Less than 10pc of Brexit Loan Scheme allocated to agri-food businesses to date
Stock image

Feed and fertiliser costs knock €570m off margins
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Mike Brady: 'How Irish farmers can become world class in their field'

'Mercosur countries can be kicked out of deal if they do not adhere to...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Steve Humphreys

'I have a responsibility to frustrate, mitigate and dismantle Mercosur ambition...
Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning.

'Brazil food processor buying cattle from ranchers on deforested Amazon...


Top Stories

Minister of State Andrew Doyle

'Ash dieback review taking longer than it should' - Doyle
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

New beef genomics scheme will boost suckler herd performance, says...
Mercedes Vila, co-founder of Biotech Foods, works in the company's laboratory in San Sebastian, Spain, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent West

The €250,000 lab-grown burger could be a more palatable €9 in two years
Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, and Helen McEntee TD, Minister for European Affairs pictured at government buildings speaking to journalists . Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Stark Brexit warning: No deal will mean checks on animals and goods crossing...
Stock image: PA

Farm leaders reject radical TB proposals
At the moment nine farmers around the country are growing hemp for the company, and DeDanu is looking for farmers to grow 1,500-2,000 hectares of the crop.

Wanted: farmers to grow 5,000 acres of hemp for Westmeath firm
Phil Hogan: He will become only the second Irish politician to hold two terms back-to-back. Photo: Reuters

Phil Hogan nominated for second term as a European Commissioner