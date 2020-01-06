Spiralling insurance costs could lead to mart closures

Spiralling insurance costs are continuing to put severe pressure on marts and could ultimately force some livestock sales centres to close, a leading mart executive has claimed.

PJ Buckley of Golden Vale Marts (GVM) said higher insurance costs, in addition to the increased expense associated with improving health and safety standards in marts, had brought a renewed focus on the viability of many smaller marts. The GVM chief executive pointed out that insurance costs for the co-op’s five marts centres – at Kilmallock, Abbeyfeale, Dromcollogher, Tullamore and Carrigallen – had risen to €150,000 in 2019. “And it was difficult to get people to quote; because when you put cattle and people together there’s danger,” Mr Buckley said.

GVM has invested heavily over the last number of years on improved mart infrastructure in an effort to reduce risk and to meet stricter Department of Agriculture licensing regulations for marts.

These capital investments included the addition of overhead livestock viewing areas in Kilmallock, as well as upgrading the pens, and installing additional gates and cameras in marts.

In addition, GVM employ a health and safety officer to patrol the passageways in each of the marts on the sale days.

“All of these measures are contributing to a lot of extra cost, but on the other side income is not increasing,” Mr Buckley pointed out.

The GVM boss said these additional costs were putting real financial pressure on marts.

“I don’t want to see marts closing, but it’s clear that with costs rising and mart throughput more or less static that some sort of rationalisation could have to take place,” Mr Buckley predicted.

Meanwhile, Donegal Livestock Mart manager, Eimear McGuinness, told the Farming Independent that insurance rates at marts had generally doubled in the period from 2012 to 2018.

While the vast majority of the country’s marts are insured by FBD, Ms McGuinness said the entry of an English firm into the market had resulted in a slight reduction in the premiums charged to a small number of marts during 2019.

Ms McGuinness launched a discussion group, Mart Managers of Ireland, for the sector last autumn. She said the group had already met with the Department of Agriculture to discuss the ongoing problems regarding insurance costs.

