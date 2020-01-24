Spare some time for canvassers - they are the foot soldiers of our democracy

I have no intention of launching into an exhaustive diatribe about any or all of these issues. However, I do wish to say a word on behalf of canvassers.

There is plenty to talk about - the national issues seem to fall under H for housing, homelessness and health, while the farmer issues are on the B list: beef, Brexit and bureaucracy; and C for climate change is on all lips. Of course you will also have the perennials, from potholes to planning permission.

For the first time ever, I've noticed a queue forming at this side of the door to meet the vote-gatherers. Everyone seems to have a crow in bad need of a plucking, a bee that needs release from a bonnet or a bone calling for a picking.

I have been that soldier: I have knocked on doors for months on end; I have had my knuckles skinned repeatedly by letterboxes surely designed by the people who design bear traps; I have pressed more malfunctioning than functioning doorbells, and have seen the most extraordinary appendages hanging from doors masquerading as door knockers.

Suffice it to say in regard to the latter, these portal-alerting devices come in a range of shapes. Some take the form of a swinging ring hanging from a lion's mouth, some are in the shape of a squirrel that appeared to be hanging on to the door and, in a number of cases, they resemble a piece of merchandise one would expect to find in an adult shop or at a more risqué hen party.

Doorbells are a particular curse. At least half the doorbells in the country don't work and another 25pc are faulty.

There is no greater hazard for the canvasser, especially the candidate, than a doorbell that jams and won't stop ringing. The button will go in but it won't come back out, and as the bell resounds around the house, you make desperate attempts to release the blasted thing using pens, car keys, pen-knives or anything sharp that comes to hand.

Meanwhile the owner of the house appears at the door with a crying infant in her arms and a look of thunder on her face. Along with berating you for waking the child (who had just gone to sleep for the first time in a month), she accuses you of attempting to do criminal damage to her doorbell.

As you reverse apologetically away from the door she curses your political ambitions into the pits of oblivion. There will be no 'number wans' forthcoming behind that door.

The other scourge of the canvasser is the family dog, particularly one who doubles as the neighbourhood terrorist.

Many a canvasser arrives on the doorstep with the family mongrel locked on to her ankle. As she attempts to discuss the challenges facing the health service with the occupants of the house, she is praying they will take charge of their vicious canine, but they appear totally oblivious to her plight.

Meanwhile, in the back of her mind she wonders if her health insurance will cover the surgical extraction of Fido from her Achilles tendon.

The greatest enemies of the canvasser are the unopened door and the closed mind. Even the abusive potential voter is a more welcome prospect than the drawn blind and the unanswered knock.

Canvassers are the foot soldiers of our democracy: they don't just pay lip service to the foundations of our society, they serve them with their time, energy, shoe leather and chilblains.

Arriving on our doors, they present us with the choices we need to make; they give us a forum for discussing them and arguing about them; and they help us prepare for our direct participation in the governance of our republic.

Even if after their visit you decide you are certainly not voting for their party or candidate, they have done their job as effectively as the canvasser who convinces you to vote for them. Both have helped you make your mind up and have assisted you in the exercise of your precious vote.

So, over the next few weeks, fix the doorbell, let the canvassers in, and don't let the dogs out.

