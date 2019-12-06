Smurfit stumps up €2m in fresh round of funding for Moocall
MOOCALL, an Irish company that developed a calving sensor alert, has received an additional €3.6m in funding from its backers.
Michael Smurfit, an existing investor in the business, has injected €2m of the cash.
Mr Smurfit - who has just sold his exclusive K Club golf resort for about €70m - first invested in Moocall in 2014 as part of a €750,000 funding round.
Moocall, developed by farmer Niall Austin, uses a sensor system that lets farmers know by text when a cow is about to calve. The firm has since launched other products, such as a device that lets farmers know when a cow is in heat, as well as a herd and breeding management app.
Mr Smurfit, once the chairman of packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, has now invested millions of euro in Moocall.
New filings at the Companies Registration Office show that Moocall received its fresh funding last month. Other investors who stumped up cash included Joe Stanley, a partner at Dublin-based law firm Eversheds Sutherland, and David Cantwell of property firm Hooke & MacDonald.
Safest Investments, a Dublin firm controlled by Mr Smurfit's daughter Sharon, is also an investor in Moocall.
Her husband, Emmet Savage, Moocall's CEO, is also a director and shareholder in the agri firm. The most recent set of accounts for Moocall Ltd show that it made a €1.2m loss last year.
