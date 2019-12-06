Smurfit stumps up €2m in fresh round of funding for Moocall

Michael Smurfit, an existing investor in the business, has injected €2m of the cash.

Mr Smurfit - who has just sold his exclusive K Club golf resort for about €70m - first invested in Moocall in 2014 as part of a €750,000 funding round.

Moocall, developed by farmer Niall Austin, uses a sensor system that lets farmers know by text when a cow is about to calve. The firm has since launched other products, such as a device that lets farmers know when a cow is in heat, as well as a herd and breeding management app.