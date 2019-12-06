Smurfit stumps up €2m in fresh round of funding for Moocall

Agri-tech: Moocall CEO Emmet Savage
Agri-tech: Moocall CEO Emmet Savage
John Mulligan

John Mulligan

MOOCALL, an Irish company that developed a calving sensor alert, has received an additional €3.6m in funding from its backers.

Michael Smurfit, an existing investor in the business, has injected €2m of the cash.

Mr Smurfit - who has just sold his exclusive K Club golf resort for about €70m - first invested in Moocall in 2014 as part of a €750,000 funding round.

Moocall, developed by farmer Niall Austin, uses a sensor system that lets farmers know by text when a cow is about to calve. The firm has since launched other products, such as a device that lets farmers know when a cow is in heat, as well as a herd and breeding management app.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Mr Smurfit, once the chairman of packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, has now invested millions of euro in Moocall.

New filings at the Companies Registration Office show that Moocall received its fresh funding last month. Other investors who stumped up cash included Joe Stanley, a partner at Dublin-based law firm Eversheds Sutherland, and David Cantwell of property firm Hooke & MacDonald.

Safest Investments, a Dublin firm controlled by Mr Smurfit's daughter Sharon, is also an investor in Moocall.

Her husband, Emmet Savage, Moocall's CEO, is also a director and shareholder in the agri firm. The most recent set of accounts for Moocall Ltd show that it made a €1.2m loss last year.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Cash cows: The Aherns have a herd of 120 cows, 90pc of which are pure dairy, and they sell 650 litres of milk weekly direct to customers and retailers

Farmer on taking the organic route to the customer
Shopping online. File photo

Ann Fitzgerald: 'What has online shopping ever done for your community?'
Herdeye: Mark McGann and Ciaran Feeney created Herdeye,an app system which predicts when cows are going to calve and keeps the farmer updated of any changes in cow behaviour.

Calving camera can predict when a cow is going to calve
Ned O'Keeffe pictured at the ICMSA AGM in Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney

Dairy bull calves being killed with 'lump hammers' and plastic bags'...
In the black: This lot of September 17 Aberdeen Angus bulls sold for €915 each at Carnew Mart last week. Photo: Roger Jones

The 'mighty' men of farming dig deep as mart prices rally by up to €50/head
Farm plastics baled for recycling by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which operated 235 collections services last year

Farm plastics piling up as China shuts doors
The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further

Kerry milk suppliers to share €30m goodwill payment


Top Stories

Farmers blockading the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare. Photo: Irish Farmers Association

Up to 130 trucks prevented from entering or leaving distribution centre...
Bumper crop: The Garda patrols will focus on Co Wicklow, home to Ireland’s largest concentration of Christmas tree farms

Garda air patrols to prevent crime gangs stealing Christmas trees
Circulation: Sprayers are susceptible to frost damage over winter and should be protected

Winter-proof sprayers for a head start next spring
Fonterra is the world’s largest dairy exporter

NZ's Fonterra raises 2019/20 forecast farmgate milk price
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil agriculture sees 3% growth in 2020 led by meat exports
ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham

Bord Bia beef specs are a 'futile' marketing exercise claims ICSA
Rockett's Castle, Co Waterford

€1.5m sliced off the asking price for Déise castle with 135ac working farm