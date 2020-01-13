Select time to preview
Sligo agri-food cooperative Aurivo names Donal Tierney as new CEO

Shawn Pogatchnik

Donal Tierney has been promoted to chief executive of Aurivo after eight years as chief financial officer of the Sligo agri-food cooperative.

He succeeds Aaron Forde, who stepped down before Christmas after 16 years.

A chartered accountant, Mr Tierney was finance director at Origin Enterprises’ food division before joining Aurivo.

Aurivo chairman Pat Duffy praised Mr Tierney as “a natural successor to the position. He possesses a wealth of experience in business leadership, finance and business strategy.”

Aurivo, the firm behind Connacht Gold and Donegal Creameries, employs 650 in the west of Ireland. It exports to nearly 50 countries.

