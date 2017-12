Sinn Fein has warned the axing of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy could "plunge over 20,000 families into poverty" in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein's spokesman on rural affairs Declan McAleer said the axing of pillar 1 payments - which provide direct income support to farmers - would put Northern Ireland's ability to produce "high standard and affordable food" at "grave risk".

It comes in response to comments made by Prime Minister Theresa May in the House of Commons on Monday. Speaking during a debate on the European Council, the Prime Minister was responding to questions from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn focused on the date Britain will leave the European Union.

"We will be leaving the European Union on 29 March 2019, and we will therefore be leaving the common fisheries policy and the common agricultural policy on that date," said Mrs May. "The relationship that we have with the European Union on both those issues continuing through the implementation period will be part of the negotiation of that period, and work will start very soon."