Sinn Féin agri proposals are 'alarming' - Creed

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed (PA)

Margaret Donnelly

SINN FÉIN'S plans for the farming sector are "alarming", the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has claimed.

Speaking to the Farming Independent he said: "I haven't seen anything coming from Sinn Féin in terms of constructive suggestions as to how to resolve the beef price issue. If you read the Sinn Féin election manifesto it is quite alarming.

"It says intensive farming systems are not in Ireland's best interests so extrapolate from that pig/poultry/intensive dairy - what's the vision for Sinn Féin in rural Ireland in terms of agriculture?