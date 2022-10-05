Shortage of vets poses huge problem for our multi-billion euro agri-food sector

The agri-food sector is facing into a new crisis with just one in four new registered vets being educated in Ireland.

Irish veterinary officials have met with Government ministers including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris in an attempt to solve the issue.

It poses major problems for Ireland’s multi-billion euro agri-food industry.

The need for a second veterinary college here is underpinned by the rapidly ageing profile of large-animal vets in rural Ireland.

Last year, 17pc of Irish vets on the national register were aged over 60, but that figure is now above 20pc in Munster.

Irish vets want to see the admission system varied to ensure those uniquely suited to veterinary work can gain access to courses which, at the current time, are effectively entry-barred by high CAO points limits.

University College Dublin (UCD) School of Veterinary Medicine, which was established in 1901, can cater for a maximum of 82 undergraduate and 50 graduate-entry students each year.

It is Ireland’s only veterinary school. Of the 50 graduate-entry students who qualify from UCD each year – the majority being international students – the overwhelming majority return to their own countries after securing their qualifications, most to North America.

However, more than 100 Irish students have been forced each year to attend veterinary colleges overseas after being unable to gain access to the sole Irish course. Many students now study in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the UK.

In 2001, two in every three new vets registered in Ireland were educated at UCD. This year, that ratio is set to drop to one in four.

Cork vet Ian Fleming, who is himself a Dublin graduate, said we need a second veterinary school established in the Munster region, the heartland of Ireland’s agri-food industry.

Mr Fleming said it was also crucial the new school adopts an entry system similar to that now used in UK veterinary schools, such as Harper & Keele and Nottingham University, where candidates who have a high suitability for large-animal veterinary work have enhanced access to the system.

“Unfortunately, there is growing evidence of graduate drop-out with the expected duration of new graduates in practice being seven years,” he said.

Mr Fleming, a respected Fermoy-based vet, said the high drop-out rate was occurring at precisely the time there was a surging demand for veterinary services, particularly for professionals skilled in the treatment of large animals.

Three universities have expressed an interest in launching a new veterinary school – University College Cork, University of Limerick and Atlantic Technological University in Galway. All are considered to be ideally located to cater for the Munster market and help supplement UCD.

Vets are concerned that the CAO-only entry determination discriminates against candidates with lower Leaving Cert points but with a greater skill set and suitability for large-animal veterinary work.

UCD this year had a 601 point qualification for veterinary studies.